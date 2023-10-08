Tim Hortons achieves milestone with over 300 stores in GCC, India

Tim Hortons has achieved a milestone with over 300 stores in GCC and India.

Tim Hortons, owned by AG Café, entered India in collaboration with Dubai’s Apparel Group.

The 20th store, strategically located in Epicuria, Nehru Place, boasts an impressive 1375 sq ft, designed to provide the ultimate Tim Hortons experience for customers. Tim Hortons has planned a significant inauguration for its upcoming Bangalore Airport store, with special participation from the Canadian Embassy.

India, with its vibrant and diverse palate, has welcomed Tim Hortons with open arms, as indicated by the growing store count: Delhi NCR houses 10 stores, Punjab has 7, Mumbai boasts 3, and Bangalore opened 2.

Tim Hortons continues to innovate, introducing delightful culinary additions to its menu, tailored for the Bangalore market. Patrons can soon relish the Malabari Ghee Roast Paneer Pocket and the Pepper Chicken Pocket, underscoring the brand’s commitment to cater to local tastes.

Regarding future plans in India, the coffee chain sets its sights on further expansion in the cities of Bangalore and Pune while continuing its growth trajectory in North India and Mumbai.

Completing this global picture, Tim Hortons, with its robust 285 outlets in the GCC spanning across UAE, KSA, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait, stands as a testament to the brand’s unwavering promise of quality, consistency, and community connection in the Middle East.