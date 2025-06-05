logo
Dubai Grants RLUSD Stablecoin Regulatory Approval, Expanding Ripple’s Regional Reach

Ripple’s US dollar-pegged stablecoin, RLUSD, has secured regulatory approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority , authorising its use within the Dubai International Financial Centre . This development enables RLUSD to be integrated into Ripple’s DFSA-licensed payments platform and utilised by other DFSA-registered entities operating in the DIFC.

The approval positions RLUSD among a select group of stablecoins recognised under the DFSA’s crypto token regime, which includes Circle’s USDC and EURC. RLUSD is designed for enterprise use, offering features such as 1:1 USD backing with high-quality liquid assets, segregated reserves, third-party audits, and clear redemption rights. It is issued under a New York Department of Financial Services Trust Company Charter, subjecting it to stringent regulatory standards.

Reece Merrick, Ripple’s Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa, noted the growing interest from businesses in the UAE for cross-border payments and digital asset custody solutions. He emphasised the dynamic nature of the UAE’s digital economy and expressed optimism about RLUSD’s role in facilitating real-time, cost-effective international transactions.

Ripple is collaborating with local partners, including digital bank Zand and fintech platform Mamo, who are expected to be early adopters of RLUSD. Additionally, RLUSD will support the Dubai Land Department’s initiative to tokenize real estate title deeds on the XRP Ledger, aiming to digitize and record property ownership using blockchain technology.

The DFSA’s recognition of RLUSD follows Ripple’s earlier approval to offer blockchain-powered payment solutions within the DIFC, obtained in March. This dual approval allows Ripple to integrate RLUSD into its global payment services in Dubai and the UAE, while also enabling other DFSA-licensed firms in the region to incorporate the stablecoin into their offerings.

Jack McDonald, Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, stated that the DFSA’s approval validates RLUSD as a trusted and compliant stablecoin built for global business. He highlighted the stablecoin’s potential to bring value across payments, decentralised finance , and real-world asset tokenization.

