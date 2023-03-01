TMC Twitter account restored after 13-hour suspension

The official Twitter account of TMC was restored after more than 13 hours on Tuesday evening, party officials said.

The account was hacked late on Monday night and its name was changed to ‘Yuga Labs’, sources in the party said.

“It was restored at around 4 PM after nearly 13 hours,” a member of the AITC media team said.

The party lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of Kolkata Police, he said.

TMC national spokesperson Derek O’Brien said in a statement this morning that the account was compromised. “We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action,” O’Brien, who is also the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha, said.

After its account was restored, the party, which is in power in Bengal, posted three tweets about ‘Didir Suraksha Kavach’ (Didi’s Protective Shield), its ongoing mass outreach campaign, The TMC launched the campaign in January this year to ensure that people get benefits from the pro-people projects of the state government. Didi or elder sister denotes Party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)