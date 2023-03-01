Cong says not scared of agencies unleashed by Govt

The Congress Tuesday said it was not scared of the agencies and the police “unleashed” by the government against it and will continue to raise questions concerning people’s issues.

The party also asserted that its just-concluded plenary session has laid the agenda to take on the BJP along with like-minded parties.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the party carried out a successful succession plan and democratically elected a new party president. It took on the government and made it withdraw the farm laws and forced it on the backfoot on CAA legislations, she claimed.

“We have taken on the government from streets to Parliament and have played the role of an opposition effectively by raising issues of public importance. Agencies have indeed been put behind us in an unbridled manner and the police indulged in vandalism against not just our workers but even our top leadership.

“But neither their agency nor its ‘impotent’ police can deter or scare us. We will continue to raise our voices. We are not scared of them,” Shrinate told reporters.

Shrinate noted that the party has fought with the farmers and “ensured” that the farm laws were repealed. The Congress took to the streets against inflation, unemployment and against brutal crimes against women, she said.

“Every time we took to the streets, the government unleashed its agencies and the police against us. Who is scared of your agencies? Perhaps you are but not us. “We are the only political party that has consistently taken on the government as far as the Adani scam is concerned. There is a corporate group which is engulfed in charges of stock manipulation, stock rigging and is charged with benami money coming from shell companies and the government wants to look the other way,” Shrinate said.

“We will keep questioning you because this is about people’s money and about the people of this country.” The Congress leader said the plenary session has not just laid the ground for a more robust, young, agile party but also has ensured greater participation and representation of SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities and women in various party positions.

It has also ensured that the young are at the forefront of decision-making, she said.