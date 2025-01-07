logo
Top 25 Best Places to Work in Europe for 2024 revealed

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 January 2025 – The Best Places to Work organization is proud to announce the Top 25 Best Places to Work in Europe for 2024, recognizing the most outstanding employers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to fostering positive, inclusive, and innovative work environments.

Leading the rankings this year is MSD, a global leader in the pharmaceutical industry, followed by PPD Global and Novo Nordisk, both of which have consistently prioritized employee well-being and development. These organizations have been recognized for creating workplaces where people are motivated to contribute to the company’s mission and goals.

In the rankings, other standout companies include Rebeldot, which leads the way in innovation and agility within the technology sector, and United Media Services, known for its people-centric approach to leadership and workplace culture. Takeda, Pluxee, and Dipharma also feature in the top spots for their forward-thinking employee policies and strong organizational values.

As part of its comprehensive evaluation, the Best Places to Work certification program assessed companies based on various criteria, including leadership effectiveness, employee engagement, workplace flexibility, and the promotion of diversity and inclusion. Companies on this list have excelled in creating environments that are not only productive but also nurturing, where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered to thrive.

The companies included in the Top 25 Best Places to Work in Europe for 2024 are as follows:

  1. MSD
  2. PPD Global
  3. Novo Nordisk
  4. Rebeldot
  5. United Media Services
  6. Takeda
  7. Pluxee
  8. Dipharma
  9. RetuRo
  10. Basware
  11. Computacenter
  12. Exness
  13. Servier
  14. Upp
  15. Wisecom
  16. Mladvisory
  17. Forvis Mazars CEE
  18. Olea Medical
  19. Bossard
  20. Mēness Aptieka
  21. Konecta
  22. Frime
  23. Fortenova Grupa
  24. Ruthmann
  25. BlueLink

These companies represent the very best in creating an inspiring work environment that drives success and well-being for their employees. Through innovative approaches, these organizations not only prioritize the development of their teams but also contribute positively to the broader corporate culture across Europe.

Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an internationally recognized certification program that identifies leading companies based on a thorough evaluation of their workplace culture and employee engagement practices. This ranking reflects the collective commitment of these employers to creating environments where employees feel valued, heard, and motivated to achieve great things.

For more information on how organizations are shaping the future of work and driving positive employee experiences, visit .

