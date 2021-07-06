Top 5 Answers to Frequently Asked Questions About Yas Island Abu Dhabi

There is no shortage of attractions on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Aside from being the home to some of the best beach resorts in the UAE , it also houses world-class theme parks, hotels, and exciting adventures you wouldn’t want to miss.

Planning to head there soon? Here are the top five answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about Yas Island:

1. Is Yas Island open to tourists?

Yes.

Tourism is the heart of Yas Island. Award-winning and record-breaking theme parks like Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and CLYMB are all open for families, couples, and individuals who want some authentic and responsible fun.

To ensure their guests’ safety, the Yas Island administration implements extraordinary measures in social distancing and maintains regular island sanitisation. They also follow strict capacity guidelines according to global standards so that you can fully enjoy your stay without any worries.

2. How do you get from Abu Dhabi to Yas Island?

Its prime location is one of the main reasons why Yas Island is deemed a great destination.

If you’re travelling by car, going there should be a breeze. Simply input the location into your preferred maps app and follow the directions on how to get there.

If you’re coming from overseas to enjoy Yas Island’s offerings, you can save more time by booking a flight that lands at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which is about 10 minutes away. If you’re landing in Dubai, it could take roughly 75 minutes to drive to the island.

From the airport, you can rent a car to drive to Yas Island at your own leisure. Car rentals are open 24/7.

You can also take the Line 190 bus, although it may take longer before you can arrive at your destination. If you choose the scenic route, you can catch a bus from Al Mushrif, which will bring you directly to the Ferrari World in a journey that lasts roughly 54 minutes. Buses operate from Monday to Saturday and depart every hour.

Once you get there, you can take advantage of Yas Express, Yas Island’s complimentary shuttle service, to get around the island. This bus can get you to key points and major attractions, including:

W Hotel

Yas Water World

Warner Bros. World

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Yas Plaza

Hilton

Yas Mall CLYMB

3. How much does a trip to Yas Island cost?

Based on historical data, Yas Island trips for one whole week can cost about AED 5,100 for solo travellers, AED 9,157 for couples, and AED 17,164 for groups of four.

These average prices may vary, depending on how you travel, the type of accommodation you choose, and the items on your itinerary.

Flight tickets worldwide headed to AUH range from AED 3,280 to 5,025 for economy seats and AED 10,292 to 15,768 for first class.

Hotel rates can cost anywhere between AED 132 and 360 per night, with the average estimated at AED 265. If you’re going for vacation rentals, you may need to pay around AED 294 to 1,690 for an entire home.

The recommended daily budget for most travellers is around AED 92 AED to 176 for each individual. Yours can go higher or lower, depending on how you choose to spend your time on Yas Island.

4. What are the available hotels on Yas Island?

You can choose from plenty of resorts and hotels on Yas Island. Some of the most popular ones are:

Hilton

This hotel is located right on Yas Bay’s three-kilometre promenade, the Waterfront. Besides having a total of 545 rooms, Hilton Abu Dhabi features an exceptional array of culinary options and unique attractions all of its guests will surely enjoy.

It also houses two jaw-dropping ballrooms, an outdoor swimming pool (alongside a restaurant), 12 meeting rooms for business conventions, a high-end fitness centre, and the first Eforea spa in the UAE. This hotel also offers family-friendly amenities, including a playground and splash pool for kids and a Beach Club.

W Hotel

Well-known for its inspiring architecture, the W Hotel in Abu Dhabi holds a vast collection of jewel-tone furnishings and interior design like nothing you’ve ever seen before. It has one-of-a-kind canoe desks inspired by the Abu Dhabi waterways and a bold and bespoke welcome area that will surely leave a lasting impression.

Housing 499 equally vibrant suites and guest rooms, the hotel features floor-to-ceiling windows that allow guests to bask in astonishing views of the marina or racetrack. It also offers the ultimate nightlife and dining experience, with seven of the island’s best bars and restaurants.

Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi

The hotel Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi is dubbed as one of the premier locations in the UAE capital. This iconic hotel offers an urban retreat popular among leisure and business travellers and boasts direct access to the widely sought retail stores and entertainment attractions in the Abu Dhabi Mall. It is also just minutes away from the new Central Business District (CBD), Saadiyat Island, the Corniche, and the Abu Dhabi airport.

5. When is the best time to visit Yas Island Abu Dhabi?

The best time to visit Yas Island if you want to save money is when AUH ticket and Yas Island hotel room rates are lowest. This is between January and March, except for the weeks between February 12 and March 12. Yas Island trips are also usually more affordable from August to December, except October 15 to October 22.

In general, the absolute cheapest vacation time on Yas Island is early to mid-September.

The weather and temperature in the area are also crucial when deciding on the perfect timing for your trip.

The average temperature on the island varies significantly, depending on the level of humidity. But overall, Yas Island feels hot for about half the year. Like most of the UAE, the island also sees very minimal rain.

In other words, the island is somewhat temperate compared to other global tourist destinations, with pleasant weather for 54 per cent of the year.

That said, it’s best to visit Yas Island between November and March when the average temperature and humidity are at their best (per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data).

The warmest months are June, July, and August, with the average highs recorded at 110.6 degrees Fahrenheit (43.66°C). Very rarely, though, the temperature can drop to below 88.8 (31.55°C) degrees Fahrenheit in the evening.

Overall, the winter months (December to February) are the best time to visit if you’re planning to enjoy some outdoor fun since it is the period when the weather is perfect for such activities.

Prepare to Take Off

Planning the best trip to Yas Island Abu Dhabi entails knowing all the details before making a decision. Make sure you’re armed with knowledge before you prepare for take-off by taking into consideration the information presented here.