The United Arab Emirates!

One of the most beautiful and luxurious countries to visit in the middle east.

In case you haven’t been there, you are actually missing a lifetime experience. Apart from being a popular tourist spot, this place is also a great option to earn hefty amounts. Whether you are thinking about starting a business or exploring other career options, the UAE is a great one.

Are you planning to visit the UAE?

Wow, that's great. You might be booking tickets, making reservations at hotels, and packing bags, but before that, it is important to get some idea about the culture of that place.

Top 5 Things To Remember When You Are Travelling To UAE

Showing those movies and asking your friends and colleagues might give you an insight into the place. But there are also some things that you can not skip to know, and also there are some things that you might know wrong.

So, here are the things that you must remember while you are traveling to the UAE.

#1 Travel Insurance Is Mandatory

When you are entering the UAE, you have to ensure that you have travel insurance. Before this whole pandemic scene, visitors could apply for a Dubai tourist visa without having any travel insurance. But the law has changed after the Covid-19 outbreak.

At present, you must have a minimum of $100,000 in emergency medical coverage along with a minimum of $50,000 in medical evacuation. Also, for different areas, the coverage can vary.

#2 Alcohol Is Available Only In Some Places

The sad fact is that the availability of alcoholic beverages in the UAE is really less. In most cases, only the hotels are allowed to serve alcohol. However, in emirates, like Sharjah, you will not find it at all.

In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, you will find stores to buy alcohol. But, you might need a permit to buy it. Thus we will always recommend you stock up on some duty-free, cheap alcohol at the airport.

#3 The Dress Code Is Not That Conservative

You might have heard a lot about the conservative dress code of the UAE. Whether you are visiting any malls or other public places, they have a dress code at the entrance, but a lot of people do not follow it.

You will see men roaming around in t-shirts and shorts. Also, women wear short dresses. Still, we will recommend you dress modestly. Some parts of the United Arab Emirates are more conservative. So we will ask you to consider those things.

#4 Don’t Have To Worry About Safety

Generally, the UAE is really safe for tourists. Also, Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world. Each and every area is connected by metro, and taxis are also available throughout the night, as this place also has a vibrant nightlife.

Still, it is always best to be aware of and vigilant about your surroundings when you are traveling abroad. Still, when you are in the United Arab Emirates, you do not have to worry that much about crime.

#5 It’s Cheaper To Visit During Summer

You might not know that visiting the UAE is much cheaper than traveling to the UAE. The reason is obviously the extremely hot weather. During the month of September, the temperature reaches 45 degrees Celsius.

In case you are capable of bearing the heat, you can do a great deal. You even can stay in those world-class hotels for a really lesser price in comparison to the in-season price. But if you think that you will not be able to bear the what, the time between October and April is the best.

A Bonus: PDA Is A Strict No-No

The basic culture of the UAE is a little conservative. So, engaging in a public display of affection is a strict no-no, even if it is only your partner. Holding hands, cuddling, and kissing are considered really disrespectful.

There are some areas that are more relaxed about it than the other parts; you always have to be culturally aware and respectful about the PDA. Always remember that you are a guest in someone else’s country.

Have A Lovely Visit

Keep all these things in mind when you are traveling to the United Arab Emirates. This will ensure that you are having a great time when you are exploring this beautiful place. So, start planning your trip and enjoy the most.

