Top experts share insights at Wealth Management Expo 2023 presented by Bank of China (Hong Kong) and organized by Metro Finance FM 104

1. The Honourable Henry Tang Ying-yen, GBM, GBS, JP, together with the management of Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Metro Finance FM 104 officiated at the opening ceremony of the Wealth Management Expo 2023.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 May 2023 – The Wealth Management Expo 2023 presented by Bank of China (Hong Kong) and organized by Metro Finance FM 104 was successfully staged on 6 May at the JW Marriott in Hong Kong. Themed “Forecasting Economic and Trade Trends, Embracing Wealth Opportunities.”, a number of top-tier financial and economic experts, as well as political and business celebrities, provided the high-end customers and investment professionals with a comprehensive analysis and advice to assist them in capturing opportunities and managing wealth.

Mr Stephen Chan, Deputy Chief Executive of Bank of China (Hong Kong) said, ” Despite the fact that the global economy has been complex and challenging in the past year, the outlook of 2023 remains uncertain amid a number of political and financial factors. A multi-disciplinary panel of experts will discuss a wide range of topics including wealth creation opportunities in the Greater Bay Area under the national strategic development blueprint; the latest trends of digital economy and ESG investment; and how Hong Kong can leverage on its competitive advantages to stand out in the Asian economy etc. at two thematic forums and a series of workshops. We hope that clients participating in the Expo can gain a better insight from our top panel on their investment and wealth management strategies.”

The Honourable Henry Tang Ying-yen, GBM, GBS, JP, attended the Expo as the Guest-of-Honour and presented the keynote speech. He was joined by Mr Stephen Chan, Deputy Chief Executive of Bank of China (Hong Kong), Mr Sung Man-hei, Managing Director of Metro Broadcast Corporation Limited and the bank’s senior management team, including Ms Mary Lo, General Manager of Personal Banking and Wealth Management Department of Bank of China (Hong Kong); Mr Wilson Tang, Chief Executive of BOC Group Life Assurance Company Limited; Mr Huang Jinyue, General Manager of BOC Credit Card (International) Limited; Mr Edmund Kam, General Manager of Private Banking, Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Mr Arnold Chow, Deputy General Manager of Personal Digital Banking Product Department of Bank of China (Hong Kong) to officiate at the Opening Ceremony.

2. Cantopop superstar and BOCHK Private Wealth Brand Ambassador Mr Hacken Lee officiated the product launch ceremony of the premium “Star Legacy Private Wealth Whole Life Plan”.

The Inaugural Summit was held shortly after the Opening Ceremony. Themed “New Economic Order in Asia”, the Summit was moderated by Mr Alaric Chu Chi-chiu, General Manager – Programme and Channel Operations of Metro Broadcast Corporation Limited. Guest speakers included Dr Rocky Cheng, Chief Information Officer, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited; Mr Justin Chiu Kwok-hung, Executive Director of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited; Mr Anthony Wu Ting-yuk, GBS, JP, Chairman of Sunrise Diagnostic Centre Limited; Ms Irina Fan Yuen-yee, Director of Research of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Professor Emeritus Francis Lui Ting-ming, BBS, JP, former Head of the Department of Economics at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. The Inaugural Summit provided participants with invaluable insights from different perspectives, including macroeconomics, international relations, the outlook of the Asian economy, as well as industry specific analysis such as healthcare and the property market, so that they could navigate the investment opportunities more confidently in the recovery regime.

Moderated by Ms Michelle Ngai Mei-chun, programme host of Metro Finance FM 104, another forum themed “Capitalizing wealth management opportunities through venturing into the Bay Area” was held in the afternoon. Guest speakers included Mr Raymond Yip Chak-yan, Hong Kong Chief Liaison Officer, Nansha New Area; Professor Terence Chong Tai-leung, MH, Associate Professor of Department of Economics at The Chinese University of Hong Kong; Mr Simon Wong Ka-wo, BBS, MH, Chairman of Kampery Group; Dr Simon Lee Hoey, MH, JP, Chief Strategy Officer (Greater Bay Area), China Resources Group; and Mr Alex Shih, Chief Executive Officer of Centaline Group. The speakers shared their practical experiences and discussed how the Country’s development plan for Greater Bay Area could bring about exciting new opportunities to different trade sectors such as finance, retail, and real estate; as well as individual and enterprises in the region.

Four workshops covering a wide range of topics such as carbon neutral investment opportunities; equity and debt income; retirement and asset allocation strategies as well as China’s growth potential amid signs of global economic recession etc. were held simultaneously at the Expo, which provided participants with forward-looking information on stock markets, funds, stocks, mortgages, insurance and cross-border financial management. Additionally, a securities session with the theme “Hottest Stock Picks for the Second Half of the Year.” and a cross-border session (conducted in Mandarin) with the theme “Investment Decoding. Creating Wealth” were conducted concurrently as two special sessions.

Furthermore, a futuristic-looking Digital Lab was set up in the Expo for participants to gain a deeper understanding of various innovative digital wealth management tools developed by BOCHK through an immersive experience.

Exclusive to Private Wealth customers, BOCHK also announced the product launch of the premium “Star Legacy Private Wealth Whole Life Plan”by Cantopop superstar and BOCHK Private Wealth Brand Ambassador Mr Hacken Lee, who shared his views and experience on protection and legacy planning at the launching ceremony.

“Forecasting Economic and Trade Trends, Embracing Wealth Opportunities.” Wealth Management Expo 2023 Inaugural Summit Theme: New Economic Order in Asia Moderator: Mr Alaric Chu Chi-chiu, General Manager – Programme and Channel Operations of Metro Broadcast Corporation Limited Speakers: Dr Rocky Cheng, Chief Information Officer, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Mr Justin Chiu Kwok-hung, Executive Director of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited

Mr Anthony Wu Ting-yuk, GBS, JP, Chairman of Sunrise Diagnostic Centre Limited

Ms Irina Fan Yuen-yee, Director of Research of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council

Professor Emeritus Francis Lui Ting-ming, BBS, JP, former Head of Department of Economics at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Forum Theme: Capitalizing wealth management opportunities through venturing into the Bay Area Moderator: Ms Michelle Ngai Mei-chun Speakers: Raymond Yip Chak-yan, Hong Kong Chief Liaison Officer, Nansha New Area

Professor Terence Chong Tai-leung, MH, Associate Professor of Department of Economics at The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Mr Simon Wong Ka-wo, BBS, MH, Chairman of Kampery Group,

Dr Simon Lee Hoey, MH, JP, Chief Strategy Officer (Greater Bay Area), China Resources Group

Mr Alex Shih, Chief Executive Officer of Centaline Group Workshop 1: Moderator：Ms Lam Kit-ying Theme 1: 2060 Carbon Neutral. Multi-Perspective Investment Opportunities [Alliance Bernstein] Theme 2: Debt Investment opportunities: Setting Sail [J.P. Morgan Asset Management] Workshop 2： Moderator：Ms Lam Suk-man Theme 1: Capturing Global Trends. Seizing Thematic Opportunities [Schroders Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited] Theme 2: Threats and Opportunities in the Second Half of The Year. A Comprehensive View of Equity and Debt Income. [Franklin Templeton] Workshop 3： Moderator：Ms Lam Kit-ying Theme 1: Asset Allocation. The Offensive and Defensive Strategy. [Bank of China (Hong Kong) ｜Wealth Strategy & Insights Division] Theme 2: Activating Real Estate Assets. Realizing Retirement Plans [Mr Lam Kei-chun, The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited] Workshop 4: Theme 1: Asian Revenge Consumption: How Can You Benefit from it [Invesco] Theme 2： China’s Incremental Growth Potential in the Context of Global Economic Recession Risk [BOCI-Prudential Asset Management] Securities Session Theme: Hottest Stock Picks for the Second Half of the Year Moderator: Ms Lam Suk-man Speaker: Ms Agnes Wu Mang-ching Cross-boundary Session (Mandarin) Theme: Investment Decoding. Creating Wealth Moderator: Mr Chu Ming-leung Speakers: Dr Wilson Chan Fung-cheung, Professor of Practice, City University of Hong Kong and its Associate Head of MBA Programme

Mr Peter Pak, Executive Director & Head of Retail Trading, BOCI Securities

