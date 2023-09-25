logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Trend Micro Ranks #1 in Attack Protection in Rigorous MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations

Delivers standout performance against Turla adversary group with 100% protection rate

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 September 2023 – Trend Micro (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, excelled in the latest ATT&CK® Evaluation performed by MITRE Engenuity, ranking first among over 20 vendors in the protection scenario. The flagship Trend Vision One™ platform rapidly detected all 19 major steps from the simulation and blocked 100% of attack events in 13 attack phases.

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: “Trend Vision One blocked the first steps in every phase of the attack, highlighting its exceptional protection and prevention capabilities to enable security teams to get back on the front foot against threats. It’s the latest demonstration of why our platform approach is so effective in mitigating real-world cyber risk and threats across diverse customer environments.”

MITRE Engenuity’s ATT&CK® Evaluations appraise a solution’s ability to detect targeted attacks leveraging known adversary behavior. This approach more closely mirrors critical real-world attacks.

This year’s evaluation, conducted in March 2023, focused on Russian advanced persistent threat (APT) group Turla, known for its sophisticated malware and ability to evade detection for long periods of time. In every simulated scenario tested, Trend Vision One™ consistently blocked all Turla attack attempts, ensuring customer environments would be protected from breach. This proactive approach is reinforced by a 100% success rate in alerting on all critical steps in the attack chain.

Trend’s performance was also marked by strong detection coverage across the MITRE ATT&CK Matrix including 100% analytics on all steps necessary to alert, respond, and contain an attack before it could progress further, ultimately limiting noise and volume of alerts to minimize fatigue, prioritize critical tasks and improve the analyst experience. It was particularly effective in providing high fidelity detection alerts in early- and mid-chain tactics, especially in safeguarding against credential access.

The Trend Vision One™ platform leads the industry in EDR, XDR and cyber risk management. By blocking the first steps in every phase of the attack, Trend Vision One™ demonstrated it offers outstanding value to security and SOC teams by:

  • Minimizing escalation to incident response cycles
  • Lowering the number of detection alerts to analyze and respond to
  • Increasing time available to focus efforts on proactive security management

To learn more about Trend Vision One™, visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_ca/business/products/one-platform.html
About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro’s cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,500+ employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world.

About MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations

ATT&CK® Evaluations is built on the backbone of MITRE’s objective insight and conflict-free perspective. Cybersecurity vendors turn to the Evals program to improve their offerings and to provide defenders with insights into their product’s capabilities and performance. Evals enables defenders to make better informed decisions on how to leverage the products that secure their networks. The program follows a rigorous, transparent methodology, using a collaborative, threat-informed, purple-teaming approach that brings together vendors and MITRE experts to evaluate solutions within the context of ATT&CK. In line with MITRE Engenuity’s commitment to serve the public good, Evals results and threat emulation plans are freely accessible.

