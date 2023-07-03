logo
Just in:
Bureaucrats ‘overturning’ Delhi CM’s decisions // Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023 // HP Cong leader backs UCC despite pending party decision // Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season // RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Intersection Improvement Project // RSS Politics Of Hindutva Has Alienated BJP From Manipuri People // Citi ULTIMA Partners the MICHELIN Guide Singapore for a Second Year Running to Offer Premium Dining Experiences to its Cardmembers // Cong in a fix over stand towards Uniform Civil Code // Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm International Poetry competition // Opposition says BJP’s ‘washing machine’ in action // Wisdom Professional Achieves Over HKD 3 billion Accumulated Approved Loan Value for Enterprises in Hong Kong and Establishes Its Leading Edges with Multiple Award Wins // SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world’s publishing industry // Trend Named a Leader in Network Analysis and Visibility // KlayVie Meetup: Klaytn Foundation’s first offline event in Vietnam // NTT takes Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift to edge of innovation with enhanced technology solutions // Amit Shah calls Nitish a ‘paltu babu’, calls for punishment // ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of determination // De Beers introduces Metamorphosis Chapter Two: a High Jewellery collection that celebrates the transformative power of natural diamonds // Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11 // New Security Features for NetApp BlueXP Offer Cohesive Data Protection Through a Single Point of Control //
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachTrend Named a Leader in Network Analysis and Visibility
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
11 seen
0 Comments

Trend Named a Leader in Network Analysis and Visibility

Analyst report argues network-based capabilities are critical for Zero Trust

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 July 2023 – Trend Micro (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it has been named a leader in network analysis and visibility (NAV) solutions in a new Forrester evaluation of 13 top solution providers, including Trend Micro. The report analyzed three core products in the evaluation of Trend Micro’s offerings.

Zero Trust is the direction of travel for federal government and the wider market, but organizations cannot achieve true zero trust without comprehensive insight into and control over their networks. The Trend Vision One platform is built to be as intuitive as possible for analysts without compromising on capability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forrester describes NAV solutions as used to monitor network traffic, detect threats, discover apps and assets and gain insight into packet payloads. Integrating with analytics, SOAR, XDR and other tools, they help to provide a foundation of visibility and analytics to drive Zero Trust, the report explains.

Its analysis of Trend’s capabilities in this area covers three offerings: Trend Vision One, Deep Discovery and TippingPoint.

The Forrester report described Trend’s as “…a product portfolio rich with native threat intelligence” that “stands out from the competition” and notes that Trend Micro’s rich correlation data set enables “rapid, high-fidelity convictions at the analyst’s fingertips.” Trend’s position as a Leader was accompanied by the highest possible marks in 12 criteria, including: augmented threat analysis, APIs and other integrations, vision, and innovation.

According to the Forrester report:

    • Trend Micro has a UI that is “intuitive and easy to understand”
    • “Threat detection relies heavily on the ingestion of telemetry from multiple sources”
    • “Customers with AWS cloud environments will benefit from the tight integration across multi-cloud and multi-tenant properties.”
    • “Trend Micro’s NAV offering is well suited for medium-size to large enterprises that have other Trend Micro products in place or are looking for a platform offering that includes XDR.”

    “Trend’s vision is driven by combining all telemetry data, from the endpoint to the cloud, into a single cohesive view, regardless of which vendor provides the data,” says the Forrester report. “Trend’s NAV strategy builds on its capabilities in intrusion prevention, Zero Trust edge, and the endpoint, offering a single vendor technology stack to customers. Trend Micro is unique in that it views all other technologies as possible attack vectors and has a heavy focus on stopping emerging attack techniques.”

    To learn more about Trend’s offerings in the report, visit:

    Hashtag: #trendmicro #nav #visionone

    linkedin.com/in/trend-micro-hong-kong-96353768/
    facebook.com/TrendMicroLimited

    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

    Trend Micro

    Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro’s cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Share

    Comments

    Related posts

    Asian News by Media-Outreach
    Asian News by Media-Outreach
    India
    India
    India
    Asian News by Media-Outreach
    Just in:
    Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm International Poetry competition // Nearly Matching Its Value To Indian GDP, Apple Elevates Country As Future Growth Partner // Wisdom Professional Achieves Over HKD 3 billion Accumulated Approved Loan Value for Enterprises in Hong Kong and Establishes Its Leading Edges with Multiple Award Wins // HP Cong leader backs UCC despite pending party decision // De Beers introduces Metamorphosis Chapter Two: a High Jewellery collection that celebrates the transformative power of natural diamonds // Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11 // Tanoto Foundation Highlights Need to Catalyse Funding to Address Social Challenges // Amit Shah calls Nitish a ‘paltu babu’, calls for punishment // Bihar minister’s brother joins BJP, accuses Lalu of total failure // Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season // Celebrate the 26th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region – “Happy Today And Old Days” Carnival Launch Ceremony // Citi ULTIMA Partners the MICHELIN Guide Singapore for a Second Year Running to Offer Premium Dining Experiences to its Cardmembers // RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Intersection Improvement Project // Opposition says BJP’s ‘washing machine’ in action // Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023 // UAE calls for calm in France // Tripura Economy Gets Big Boost Following Trade Expansion With Bangladesh // UAE calls on international community to address root causes of intolerance and extremism during UN Counter-Terrorism Week // Cong in a fix over stand towards Uniform Civil Code // RSS Politics Of Hindutva Has Alienated BJP From Manipuri People //