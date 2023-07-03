NTT takes Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift to edge of innovation with enhanced technology solutions

For the past nine years, NTT has been the official technology partner to the Tour de France, working to deliver innovative experiences to fans, and digitally transform race operations.

Last year, NTT extended its solution to support the inaugural women’s race, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 July 2023 – NTT Ltd., a leading global IT infrastructure and services company, today announced it is enhancing its technology offering for the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift to bring IoT, edge connectivity, and edge computing to the forefront of the famous sporting event.

In 2023, NTT will bring a greater focus on the combined value of these technologies for real-time analytics. NTT will integrate IoT and edge to create the world’s largest “connected stadium” by setting up a digital twin of the race, which will connect layers of real-time information to replicate all aspects of the highly dynamic event digitally.

At the core of NTT’s data-gathering are the bikes themselves. Using geolocation, they will transmit a constant stream of latitude, longitude, and speed data over radio networks to race motorcycles or a plane. A microwave signal will then carry the data to the end of the race, where a truck-based edge-computing device will run a containerized version of NTT’s real-time analytics platform.

This year’s race will also see the integration of ChatGPT in NTT’s AI-driven Digital Human solution, which combines machine learning, speech recognition, natural language processing and conversational AI. The digital human platform has been specifically trained on relevant race information and can access detailed information to further enhance the fan experience.

“Combining IoT and edge unlocks a new level of operational excellence and one that can’t be achieved in isolation. Capturing, processing, and analyzing data alongside the unity of these technologies is essential for making every bike a ‘digital twin’ which is the ultimate demonstration of edge computing in action,” said Shahid Ahmed, Group EVP, New Ventures and Innovation at NTT Ltd.

“Having worked with NTT for the past nine years, we’ve seen data become an increasing asset to better explain the race to a mass audience, strongly engage our fans, improve their fan experience and support our race organization’s challenges,” added Julien Goupil, Head of Partnerships & Media at A.S.O.

Following the announcement last year of the integration of NTT Ltd. and NTT DATA to create a $30 billion IT services powerhouse, NTT’s technology partnership with both the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift now falls under the NTT DATA brand. NTT’s purpose is to transform businesses for success, disrupt industries for good and shape a better society for all.

