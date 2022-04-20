TRT Concept Launches Exclusive Earth Day T-Shirt Collection

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 April 2022 -TRT Concept has officially launched their exclusive Earth Day t-shirt collection on 6 April 2022. This collection is a first for the company and will be available online and in stores till early May this year.

With 4 specially curated designs featuring messages such as “Think Green” and “Terra Mater”, the collection aims to encourage locals to reduce, reuse, recycle and in this case, restyle. Tagged at S$29.90 per t-shirt, the company has committed to donating 10% of their sales proceeds to the National Parks Board’s (Nparks) OneMillionTrees movement. This particular initiative hopes to transform Singapore into a City in Nature by planting more than a million trees across the country over the next 10 years. TRT Concept hopes to bring awareness to this meaningful initiative and do their part in combating the global warming phenomenon with their exclusive Earth Day t-shirt collection.

Adopting a gentle approach towards the simplicity of life, TRT Concept’s design ethos revolves around creating honest pieces that are timeless, designed to last and encourage versatile and creative restyling. The company is dedicated to showing customers that just a few versatile pieces of everyday comfortable classics can create a variety of looks for multiple occasions. As a minimalist clothing brand, the company offers a wide selection of curated designs, such as off-shoulder tops, V-neck blouses, casual pants for men, trendy dresses, and more. They also offer an extensive collection of bags, hats and scarves that can complement outfits easily.

Designed with sustainability in mind, TRT Concept is a contemporary online clothing store in Singapore that crafts every piece of men’s and women’s apparels in-house. The company is a strong advocate for restyling simple, elegant and classic pieces. TRT Concept strives to do their part in making fashion sustainable by raising awareness and making a donation to the OneMillionTrees movement this Earth Day with their exclusive t-shirt collection.

For more information, please visit: https://www.trtconcept.com/sg/.

