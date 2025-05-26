logo
Trump’s Wealth Soars Amid Dubious Crypto and Media Ventures

Donald Trump’s net worth has surged to an estimated $6.1 billion, marking a significant increase from previous valuations. This financial ascent is largely attributed to his stakes in Trump Media & Technology Group and the $TRUMP cryptocurrency, ventures that have drawn scrutiny over their speculative nature and potential conflicts of interest.

Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, has achieved a valuation of approximately $2.6 billion. Despite reporting minimal revenue and substantial losses, the company’s stock has been buoyed by investor enthusiasm linked to Trump’s political influence. Analysts have likened this phenomenon to the meme stock craze, where valuations are driven more by sentiment than fundamentals.

Parallel to his media endeavors, Trump launched the $TRUMP meme coin in January 2025. Initially released with a total supply of one billion tokens, the cryptocurrency saw a rapid surge in market capitalization, with Trump’s holdings valued at over $20 billion shortly after launch. However, the coin’s value has experienced significant volatility, raising concerns about its long-term viability and the ethical implications of a sitting president promoting such assets.

Beyond these ventures, Trump’s real estate portfolio remains a substantial component of his wealth. Notable holdings include stakes in properties like 1290 Avenue of the Americas and 555 California Street, collectively valued at over $1.1 billion. Additionally, his golf courses and resorts contribute approximately $1.1 billion to his net worth, benefiting from a resurgence in the leisure industry.

