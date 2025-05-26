Tron’s USDT Surge Redefines Global Stablecoin Landscape

USDT activity on the Tron blockchain has reached unprecedented levels, with the circulating supply now at $77.7 billion, monthly transaction volumes exceeding $611 billion, and over 65.6 million transfers recorded. This surge underscores Tron’s emergence as a dominant force in the stablecoin ecosystem, surpassing traditional financial networks in transaction throughput.

Tron’s ascent in the stablecoin market is attributed to its high-speed, low-cost infrastructure, which has attracted a vast user base. The network boasts over 300 million accounts, processing more than 14 million USDT transactions weekly, accounting for approximately 69% of global USDT activity. This dominance is further highlighted by Tron’s surpassing of Visa’s daily average transaction volume, with USDT on Tron reaching $53 billion in a single day compared to Visa’s $42 billion.

The network’s efficiency has made it a preferred choice for users in regions with limited access to traditional banking services. In Africa, for instance, 85% of users rated the Tron network five stars, citing its stable and low-cost payment experience. Similarly, in Argentina, a partnership with local e-commerce platform Kripton has enabled over 2,000 merchants to accept USDT payments, facilitating more than 100,000 transactions and $2 million in volume within 18 months.

Tron’s technological advancements, including the launch of the “Gas Free” USDT transfer feature, have further reduced transaction costs, solidifying its position in the payment sector. The network’s ability to process thousands of transactions per second with minimal fees has been instrumental in its widespread adoption.

Despite its rapid growth, Tron’s association with founder Justin Sun has attracted scrutiny. Sun, who has faced investigations by U.S. authorities for alleged market manipulation and facilitating illicit financial activities, recently returned to the U.S. to attend a dinner with former President Trump. His involvement in Trump’s crypto ventures, including a $75 million investment in World Liberty Financial and a significant stake in the $TRUMP memecoin, has raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest.