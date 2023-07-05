TUMI Launches Immersive Essentially Beautiful Pop-Up in Seoul

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 July 2023 – TUMI is celebrating its Fall 2023 collection with a pop-up experience open to the public from July 3-15 at Seoul’s Lotte World Mall Atrium (1F). Taking inspiration from the signature contours and cutting-edge craftsmanship of the travel and lifestyle brand’s iconic 19 Degree hardside luggage, the immersive experience serves as the exclusive launch of the season’s full collection. Modern installations and artwork provide a stunning backdrop to the design and features of each new piece and highlight how true beauty lies in the details.

The Fall 2023 Essentially Beautiful Pop-Up at Seoul’s Lotte World Mall Atrium (1F). Opens daily at 10:30 – 22:00 from July 3 to 15, 2023



Both design excellence and performance luxury are integral to TUMI’s DNA, resulting in products that not only look good but also exceed expectations when it comes to function, durability and sustainability. The Fall 2023 Essentially Beautiful Pop-Up brings these elements together with a sculptural facade styled after the contours of the TUMI 19 Degree Aluminum and a series of installations that explore the creative and cultural universe of TUMI’s Hypercraft design concept. Defined as being hyper-focused on quality and high performance through elevated craftsmanship and innovation, Hypercraft perfectly characterizes TUMI’s approach to design and sets the tone for this must-see pop-up.

South Korean pro footballer and TUMI Crew member Son Heung-min attended the Fall 2023 Essentially Beautiful Pop-Up’s launch event on July 3, 2023

One of the key highlights of the pop-up is a locker-inspired display featuring collectibles and merchandise signed by South Korean pro footballer and TUMI Crew member Son Heung-min. Another zone dedicated to the modern Tegra-Lite® collection features a tunnel crafted of colored Tegris, the exceptionally strong material used in hardside pieces, that makes for a unique photo opportunity.

The TUMI Hypercraft Sculpture paying tribute to TUMI’s iconic 19 Degree design

Perhaps most striking is the multidirectional perspective sculpture by American artist and Perceptual Art pioneer Michael Murphy that pays tribute to TUMI’s iconic 19 Degree design. The artwork, titled TUMI Hypercraft Sculpture, made of seemingly disorganized suspended elements, takes pride of place in the center of the pop-up and plays on the viewer’s perception, creating an illusion of a 19 Degree Aluminum piece morphing into the TUMI logo letter “T” as you walk around it.

The pop-up experience also highlights TUMI’s latest collection launch, Alpha X, and the innovative material that makes it even more durable than the signature Alpha. The display uses the collection’s raw material to create an eye-catching Alpha X-themed wall.

“We’re thrilled to be presenting a manifestation of our brand and the Fall 2023 collection through the Fall 2023 Essentially Beautiful Pop-Up,” said Victor Sanz, Creative Director, TUMI. “TUMI’s relentless pursuit of excellence and passion for what we do is displayed beautifully through the installations. Collaborating with Michael Murphy and Son Heung-min underlines our obsession with finding beauty in the details and constantly elevating performance.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of TUMI’s pop-up – and even more so that we’re in my home country. Excited that everyone gets to experience the Essentially Beautiful campaign in this special place,” said Son Heung-min.

Opening festivities kicked off with a private VIP event alongside a guest appearance by Son Heung-min greeting the attending media and TUMI fans.

Visit the TUMI Fall 2023 Essentially Beautiful Pop-Up from July 3-15, 2023, between 10:30-22:00 at Lotte World Mall Atrium (1F) and discover the full Fall 2023 collection at TUMI.com.

