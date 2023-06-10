logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaU.S. Debt Deal Pressures Gold Down, Central Banks Turn Net Sellers
India
0 likes
5 seen
0 Comments

U.S. Debt Deal Pressures Gold Down, Central Banks Turn Net Sellers

By K Raveendran

The pullback in gold prices has generally been attributed to investor caution surrounding the Federal Reserve’s interest rate strategy and other economic cues, but the immediate trigger is believed to be the US debt deal, which averted a default, thereby lowering the risk perception. Gold soars when risks intensify.

Gold prices in the Indian market declined by Rs 420 to Rs 60,380 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in prices of the precious metal overseas. This was followed by a marginal increase of the next day, but the overall trend has been downward.

Gold fell nearly one percent in May, but currency moves were a prominent factor and outside of the US and Canada, gold saw gains. According to World Gold Council, prices also remained range bound, having failed to establish a foothold above the psychologically important US$2,000 level. It appears that over the past year, gold has been more influenced by the US dollar than on average.

The deal struck between Democrats and Republicans in the debt-ceiling saga has had a negative impact on gold, with lessened risks. But the council’s reading is that the partisan wrangling until the 2024 elections should offer more support gold. The default threat in 2011 had, in fact, helped the yellow metal.

The immediate reaction of the debt ceiling deal struck in 2011 had reverberated through markets quite violently, partly on a downgrade of the US’s credit rating and partly from the economic weakness that was expected to materialise. The current deal has been touted as a positive in that it avoids a cataclysmic default and has so far elicited a positive reaction from equities and other risk assets. But, according to the council, these remain in a fragile state. A 2023 recession continues to be a strong possibility and politics are unlikely to get friendlier as we approach election season in the US.

There has been a remarkable about-turn from central banks, which was primarily on account of Turkey offloading, as the very strong gold demand in Q1 was to a large extent on the basis of central bank buying. The council attributed the Turkey action as a specific response to local dynamics rather than a change to their long-term gold policy: the gold was sold into the domestic market to satisfy very strong bar, coin and jewellery demand following a temporary partial ban on gold bullion imports. The other sellers were Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyz republic.

Purchases were comparatively smaller. Four central banks reported an increase in their gold reserves, with the largest purchase coming from Poland. The People’s Bank of China continued its recent run of buying – now six consecutive months – lifting its gold reserves by 8 tonnes to 2,076 tonnes, which represented 4 percent of its total reserves). The Czech and Mongolian central banks also made purchases.

Jewellery was relatively flat in the first quarter. Chinese demand regained ground, reaching 198t in its first quarter of unfettered consumer activity since lockdown restrictions were lifted. This offset weakened demand in India, where consumption fell by 17 percent year-on-year to 78 tonnes in Q1 2023. The sharp increase in domestic gold prices was the primary factor impacting purchases.

In value terms, Indian demand dropped by 9 percent in rupee terms to Rs 562.2 crore in the first quarter, compared to Rs 615.4 crore in the same period last year. In dollar terms, the demand has tumbled to $6.8 billion, as against $8.2 billion in Q1 2022. Barring the pandemic, this is the fourth time that first quarter gold jewellery demand in India fell below 100 tonnes. This has been attributed to the sharp rise in gold prices and volatility combined with fewer auspicious days to trigger consumption, with many households deferring buying perhaps in anticipation of a downward price correction.

Investment demand was a chequered landscape in the first quarter. Renewed gold-backed ETF inflows in March, driven primarily by systemic risk in the US economy, partially countered outflows in January and February and helped bring quarterly outflows down to a modest 29 tonnes.

Despite sizeable net selling from gold reserves in April, the council expects the central banks to remain net gold purchasers in 2023. (IPA Service)

The post U.S. Debt Deal Pressures Gold Down, Central Banks Turn Net Sellers first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
India
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Shinde govt orders investigation of Pawar death threat // Political Situation Turns Dicey For BJP Leadership In Maharashtra // A Special journey for ‘Ronaldo of Yushu’ and his 39 friends // Diabetes Is A New Pandemic In India Needing Immediate Action // Priyanka May Be Given Onus For MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana Polls // Kingdee Digital Transformation and Innovation Summit 2023. Embracing the Digital Age through Data-driven Collaboration. // U.S. Debt Deal Pressures Gold Down, Central Banks Turn Net Sellers // Shatrughan Sinha says united opposition can work miracle // AIADMK backs DMK in tussle with Governor Ravi // Inaugural Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program concludes successfully Sees Female University Students Emerge as New Social Leaders // Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan attends United States and Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Meeting // National factory for 3D printing and robotics in Abu Dhabi // Prince Holding Group Promotes Economic Growth and Investment Opportunities at 2nd Cambodia-UAE Business Forum // UAE President receives a phone call from Serbian President // Cushman & Wakefield appoints Mika Kania as Director, Sustainability & ESG, Asia Pacific // Congress Upbeat In Madhya Pradesh And Chhattisgarh Before Assembly Polls // Abdullah bin Zayed, Japan’s PM discuss strategic partnership // BJP copies Cong guarantees to rain ‘freebies’ in MP // UAE notes importance of aligning energy policies with global climate goals, during Astana International Forum // Cong appoints Shaktisinh Gohil as new Gujarat PCC chief //
The united nations has condemned the deadly airstrikes in yemen which has killed hundreds of people, including children. Onsen town walking tour in nagano group. Urhobo be prepared for wards delineation israel abido.