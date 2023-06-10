logo
Just in:
National factory for 3D printing and robotics in Abu Dhabi // City Energy and Senoko Energy embark on collaborative effort to support Singapore’s Green agenda; starting with the exploration of hydrogen opportunities // AIADMK backs DMK in tussle with Governor Ravi // 2023 Taitung “Most Beautiful Starry Sky” Concert: “6 Bests” Invites Everyone to Watch the Stars // Kejriwal seeks ‘one chance’ to AAP from people of Haryana // Kingdee Digital Transformation and Innovation Summit 2023. Embracing the Digital Age through Data-driven Collaboration. // Priyanka May Be Given Onus For MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana Polls // UAE President receives a phone call from Serbian President // Diabetes Is A New Pandemic In India Needing Immediate Action // Shatrughan Sinha says united opposition can work miracle // Abdullah bin Zayed, Japan’s PM discuss strategic partnership // Cushman & Wakefield appoints Mika Kania as Director, Sustainability & ESG, Asia Pacific // Kerry Logistics Network Expands Electronics After-sales Services to Add Value to the Consumer Experience // Cong spikes reports of Sachin Pilot floating own party // BJP Leadership Wooing The Break Away NDA Allies Desperately Before 2024 Polls // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 09 Jun 2023 // Odisha train tragedy points to govt’s moral bankruptcy // KGI Asia: 2023 Mid-Year Global Market Outlook Harness the Potential of the East // Shinde govt orders investigation of Pawar death threat // High Q4 GDP Data Makes No Difference To The Poor State Of Indian Economy //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaShatrughan Sinha says united opposition can work miracle
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Shatrughan Sinha says united opposition can work miracle

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha on Friday said that a united opposition could work a “miracle” in next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Sinha, who is on a trip to his home town Patna, told journalists that he was sanguine about the opposition parties’ meet scheduled here on June 23.

Lauding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the “initiative”, he also expressed delight that his party chief Mamata Banerjee has agreed to attend the meeting.

“I have always held that Mamata Banerjee is a game changer. It is great that she will be there with people like national icon Rahul Gandhi, who has acquired heroic stature after Bharat Jodo Yatra,” said Sinha, who was briefly with Congress before joining TMC.

The Asansol MP hoped that the meeting will help build a common minimum programme for “the new government which replaces the current regime”.

Sinha, who had represented Patna Sahib twice as a BJP MP before losing the seat to Ravi Shankar Prasad in 2019 while contesting on a Congress ticket, was asked that given his optimism, how many seats he expected the united opposition to win in 2024.

He replied, “I am not an astrologer but it can be safely said that there would be a miracle. We have seen glimpses of what can be achieved in the assembly polls of Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka where the BJP got defeated by the Congress.” “In Karnataka, no stone was left unturned by the BJP which ran a campaign equating Bajrang Dal with Bajrang Bali. But the party opposed to it got the blessings of the deity,” added Sinha.

When asked whether he saw Nitish Kumar as “PM material”, the yesteryear’s Bollywood star, who has earned nicknames like “Bihari babu” and “shotgun”, quipped “why not?” “I have always said whosoever enjoys public support is a PM material. You and I could be in the reckoning as well, if we had such a mass following,” Sinha hastened to add.

With inputs from News18

The post Shatrughan Sinha says united opposition can work miracle first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Columns
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
AIADMK backs DMK in tussle with Governor Ravi // Diabetes Is A New Pandemic In India Needing Immediate Action // Odisha train tragedy points to govt’s moral bankruptcy // Shatrughan Sinha says united opposition can work miracle // Fed rate hike: Revisit to 1980s // Kerry Logistics Network Expands Electronics After-sales Services to Add Value to the Consumer Experience // National factory for 3D printing and robotics in Abu Dhabi // 2023 Taitung “Most Beautiful Starry Sky” Concert: “6 Bests” Invites Everyone to Watch the Stars // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 10 Jun 2023 // Cong appoints Shaktisinh Gohil as new Gujarat PCC chief // Kingdee Digital Transformation and Innovation Summit 2023. Embracing the Digital Age through Data-driven Collaboration. // BJP questions ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ in Gandhi family // Priyanka May Be Given Onus For MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana Polls // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 09 Jun 2023 // A Special journey for ‘Ronaldo of Yushu’ and his 39 friends // BJP copies Cong guarantees to rain ‘freebies’ in MP // Cong spikes reports of Sachin Pilot floating own party // Prince Holding Group Promotes Economic Growth and Investment Opportunities at 2nd Cambodia-UAE Business Forum // UAE notes importance of aligning energy policies with global climate goals, during Astana International Forum // Abdullah bin Zayed, Japan’s PM discuss strategic partnership //
Gaza & west bank. Customizable tour of badaling great wall with roast duck dinner and evening show 2023 | mjm travel. Yemi osinbajo showed a rare honour at the nec meeting.