UAE and Samsung partner for new innovation campus

The UAE has unveiled the third edition of the Samsung Innovation Campus, a collaborative initiative between the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office and Samsung Gulf Electronics. This new chapter is part of the broader UAE Artificial Intelligence Camp 2025, aiming to nurture a new generation of talent in artificial intelligence and related fields. The event marks another significant step in the UAE’s efforts to establish itself as a global leader in the tech sector, specifically in AI and digital transformation.

The Samsung Innovation Campus is designed to equip students and young professionals with the technical skills required for careers in AI, data science, and software development. The initiative has gained traction over the past few years, with previous editions focusing on increasing the region’s AI expertise through various training modules and workshops. This third iteration expands on the original vision, tapping into the growing demand for digital and AI-driven innovations across industries.

At the heart of the program is an intensive curriculum that blends theory with practical, hands-on experience. Samsung, as a key player in the tech industry, brings its expertise and global perspective to provide participants with cutting-edge tools and knowledge. The program also allows for the integration of real-world challenges, where participants are encouraged to design and implement AI solutions to tackle pressing issues.

The UAE’s government has long prioritised AI as a cornerstone of its national strategy. As part of this, the UAE Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office has been spearheading efforts to build a skilled workforce that can drive the country’s future digital economy. These efforts are underscored by various initiatives, including the creation of AI research centres and partnerships with tech giants like Samsung to foster collaboration in education and innovation.

The launch of this new program is also aligned with the UAE’s broader vision of becoming a global hub for AI development by 2031. By supporting educational initiatives such as the Samsung Innovation Campus, the UAE is building the foundation for a digitally competent and AI-savvy workforce. This forward-looking approach ensures that the nation remains at the forefront of technological advancements, making it an attractive destination for investment and innovation.

The program’s participants will have access to a curriculum that includes specialized courses in AI fundamentals, coding, machine learning, and data analytics. These subjects are among the most in-demand skills globally, making graduates highly competitive in an evolving job market. In addition, the campus will offer mentorship opportunities with industry experts, fostering a connection between students and the professional world.

The UAE government’s collaboration with Samsung highlights the importance of partnerships between public and private sectors in achieving the goals of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy. Samsung, with its extensive experience in AI development and research, offers invaluable insights into the latest global trends in technology. As part of the ongoing expansion of the Samsung Innovation Campus, these collaborations will contribute to the long-term success of the program and the development of the AI sector in the UAE.

The program is designed not only to bolster the AI capabilities within the UAE but also to address the challenges of the rapidly changing global workforce. As industries across the world increasingly rely on AI, it is crucial for countries like the UAE to ensure they remain competitive by cultivating a future workforce equipped with the latest technological skills.

The launch of the third edition of the Samsung Innovation Campus program is expected to have a significant impact on the local job market, with many of its graduates likely to join leading AI companies and technology firms both within the UAE and internationally. This initiative also provides a platform for students to pursue careers in the public sector, where AI solutions are being increasingly integrated into governance and service delivery.

Beyond the immediate impact on participants, the broader benefits of such initiatives are clear. By creating a well-educated, tech-savvy workforce, the UAE is positioning itself as a leader in the global AI landscape. With strategic investments in education, research, and infrastructure, the country aims to not only grow its domestic talent pool but also attract international expertise and innovation.