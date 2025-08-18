Aramco Finalises $11 Billion Jafurah Gas Deal with Global Investors

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Aramco has concluded an $11 billion deal for the lease and leaseback of its Jafurah natural gas processing facilities with a consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners, a subsidiary of BlackRock. This significant agreement marks a major milestone in Aramco’s strategy to expand its natural gas production and diversify its energy portfolio.

The Jafurah field, located in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, is one of the largest non-associated gas developments globally, with estimated reserves of 229 trillion standard cubic feet of raw gas and 75 billion barrels of condensate. Aramco has long prioritised Jafurah as a key part of its energy transition efforts and broader plans to bolster the Kingdom’s gas capacity, aiming for a 60% increase in gas production by 2030.

The consortium, which includes some of the world’s most prominent investment funds, will provide substantial capital to help accelerate the development of the Jafurah field. The deal enables Aramco to monetise its midstream assets while maintaining operational control over the gas reserves. This transaction is seen as a strategic move to finance the development of Saudi Arabia’s gas infrastructure without sacrificing long-term ownership or production rights.

Jafurah plays a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the ambitious blueprint to diversify its economy and reduce reliance on oil exports. With natural gas being seen as a cleaner alternative to oil, it is a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s strategy to increase domestic energy production and meet rising demand for electricity and industrial use.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aramco will continue to oversee the development and operation of the field, while the international consortium will take on responsibility for the infrastructure, including gas pipelines and processing plants. This partnership is seen as a win-win for both parties, as it enables Aramco to raise capital for further investments in energy projects, while the consortium gains access to one of the most valuable energy assets in the world.

GIP’s involvement in the deal signals its growing interest in the energy sector, particularly in large-scale infrastructure projects. The firm’s experience in managing complex, long-term investments in global infrastructure positions it well to handle the technical and financial challenges associated with Jafurah. As part of BlackRock’s broader investment strategy, the deal also aligns with the company’s focus on sustainable energy and infrastructure development.

The Jafurah field’s importance to Saudi Arabia’s economic future cannot be overstated. The natural gas produced from Jafurah will support the Kingdom’s power generation capacity, which is projected to increase significantly in the coming years. By tapping into the untapped potential of Jafurah, Aramco aims to reduce its reliance on crude oil for domestic power generation, freeing up more oil for export.

Saudi Arabia’s push for gas development has garnered attention from global investors, eager to tap into the Kingdom’s rich natural resources and growing energy sector. This agreement with GIP is a testament to the global interest in the Middle East’s energy markets, and the broader trend of institutional investors seeking long-term, stable returns from the region’s energy infrastructure.

The deal’s financial structure, involving both lease and leaseback elements, is designed to provide Aramco with flexibility while enabling the consortium to generate revenue from the gas assets over time. The leaseback aspect allows Aramco to retain ownership of the gas reserves, while the lease portion provides the consortium with a stable revenue stream from the operations of the Jafurah facilities.