UAE Property Market Surges Past AED239 Billion in Q1 2025

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The UAE’s real estate sector recorded transactions exceeding AED239 billion in the first quarter of 2025, driven by investor confidence, regulatory reforms, and a robust pipeline of developments. A total of 94,719 sales, purchase, and mortgage deals were registered across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah, signalling a strong start to the year for the property market.

Dubai led the surge with 45,474 transactions valued at AED142.7 billion, marking a 22% increase in volume and a 30% rise in value compared to the same period in 2024. The ready property segment achieved its highest quarterly performance in over a decade, with 20,034 transactions worth AED87.5 billion. Off-plan sales also remained robust, accounting for 25,440 transactions valued at AED55.2 billion. This growth reflects sustained demand from both end-users and investors, supported by a shift from renting to owning amid rising rental prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abu Dhabi’s real estate market also demonstrated significant growth, with transaction values increasing by 34.5% to AED25.3 billion across 6,896 deals. Saadiyat Island emerged as the leading area for real estate transactions, recording deals amounting to AED5.6 billion, followed by Yas Island with AED3.6 billion and Mohammed Bin Zayed City with AED2.1 billion. The emirate’s focus on high-value existing homes indicates a maturing and strategic market movement.

Sharjah reported a 31.9% increase in real estate transactions, totaling AED13.2 billion across 24,597 deals. Muwailih Commercial led the sales with 1,787 transactions worth AED1.9 billion. The growth is attributed to legislative changes allowing foreign ownership in specific areas, enhancing the emirate’s position on the global real estate investment map.

Ajman recorded 15,125 real estate transactions in 2024, with a value totaling AED20.5 billion, marking a 21% growth compared to 2023. The numbers indicate the emirate’s upward trajectory in real estate, supported by modern infrastructure and a wide array of investment opportunities.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Properties, noted that the UAE’s real estate boom is fuelled by the country’s broader economic and cultural progress, making it one of the world’s most attractive destinations for living, working, and investing. He highlighted that 40% of property buyers are international, reflecting the growing interest in the region.