Chairman Chen Zhi Named Cambodia’s Entrepreneur of the Year, Prince Holding Group Recognized for Scholarship Program

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 May 2025 – Prince Holding Group’s Chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi has been named Entrepreneur of the Year in Cambodia 2025 by the World Business Outlook Awards. Additionally, the Group’s Chen Zhi Scholarship has received the Best Overall CSR Excellence in Cambodia 2025 award.

Chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, honored as
Chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, honored as “Entrepreneur of the Year in Cambodia 2025” for the third consecutive year, exemplifies dedicated leadership and a steadfast commitment to sustainable business practices and community welfare.

This marks the third consecutive year that Chairman Chen Zhi and Prince Group have earned recognition from this global awards platform, underscoring their commitment to responsible leadership and sustainable investment in Cambodia’s development.

Under Chairman Chen Zhi‘s leadership, Prince Group has grown into one of Cambodia’s largest and most diversified conglomerates, with significant investments that have contributed to the Kingdom’s economic and social development.

Since its inception, the Chen Zhi Scholarship has provided full university education, mentorship and professional development opportunities to 400 Cambodian students through partnerships with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport and the country’s leading academic institutions.

Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group, said: “Chairman Chen Zhi’s strategic vision and business leadership have transformed Prince Group into one of Cambodia’s leading conglomerates while establishing a foundation where commercial success and community development advance together. These recognitions inspire us to strengthen our efforts to create lasting positive change in Cambodia.”

Prince Holding Group continues to pursue its strategic vision of fostering inclusive growth through investments and partnerships in real estate development, financial services and consumer services sectors.

The World Business Outlook Awards are held annually to recognize organizations and individuals making significant contributions to economic growth, innovation and sustainable development. Winners are selected following thorough evaluation of performance, impact and alignment with global best practices.

