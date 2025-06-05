UAE Pushes for Trade Deal to Counteract U.S. Metal Tariffs

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The United Arab Emirates and the United States are preparing to initiate negotiations for a potential bilateral trade agreement aimed at reducing or eliminating tariffs imposed during President Donald Trump’s administration on UAE steel and aluminium exports. These tariffs include a baseline 10% duty and a specific 25% tariff on steel and aluminium—which the Trump administration plans to double to 50%.

The UAE, whose steel and aluminium are significant non-oil exports and accounted for 8% of U.S. steel and aluminium consumption in 2024, is looking to leverage its history of swiftly concluded trade deals with nations such as India, Turkey, and Australia. While the U.S. may pursue a limited agreement rather than a full free trade pact, it is expected to be labeled a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement , consistent with the UAE’s past trade deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UAE, Washington’s largest trade partner in the Middle East with $34.4 billion in bilateral trade in 2024, is also a major U.S. investor and security ally, hosting American troops and planning $1.4 trillion in future U.S. investments. Both sides reportedly responded positively to the idea during Trump’s recent visit to Abu Dhabi, though a timeline for formal talks remains unclear.

The Trump administration’s decision to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to 50% took effect on June 4, 2025, impacting nearly all trading partners except the United Kingdom, which has a preliminary trade agreement with the U.S. The policy significantly affects major U.S. trading partners like Canada and Mexico, with Canada being the leading exporter of aluminium to the U.S. and both countries ranking high in steel exports.

UAE-based steel producers expect to escape major impact from the latest move by the U.S. to double tariffs on steel imports. The new tariffs apply to all trading partners except the UK, which struck a preliminary trade agreement with the U.S. last month. However, steel manufacturers in the UAE don’t anticipate a hard hit. The U.S. decision to double steel import tariffs “may have an indirect effect on market dynamics but is not expected to materially impact Emsteel’s business,” said Michael Rion, chief commercial officer at Emirates Steel, part of Abu Dhabi-listed Emsteel Group. The company has a “modest exposure” to the U.S. market, with exports accounting for less than 2% of total annual sales.

The UAE’s push for a trade agreement with the U.S. is part of its broader strategy to mitigate the impact of increased tariffs and strengthen economic ties. The potential agreement, discussed during President Trump’s visit to Abu Dhabi, seeks to address the challenges posed by the new tariffs and reinforce the economic partnership between the two nations.