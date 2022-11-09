UAE unveils new carbon emission regulations

Arabian Post Staff

UAE unveiled new regulations to reduce carbon emission at the United Nation’s annual climate summit, COP27, in Egypt.

The new regulations are aimed at generating a large proportion of Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s electricity from clean and renewable sources by 2035, marking a significant milestone in the UAE’s journey to deliver carbon neutrality by 2050.#

The shift is being pursued by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), in partnership with the Department of Energy (DoE).

The new regulations, drafted by the DoE, will see 60% of the Emirate’s electricity being generated from clean and renewable sources by 2035, and up to 75% reduction in carbon emissions per MWh produced by the electricity sector.

The DoE’s ‘Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi’ regulatory framework is the first legally binding clean and renewable energy target in the Middle East for the electricity sector. It forms part of an ongoing energy transition to accelerate the UAE’s decarbonisation and green growth efforts.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said the new regulations would promote economic diversification, attract domestic and foreign investment, and encourage technology development and innovations in the clean and renewable energy space.

Al Dhaheri indicated that the new regulations would contribute to enhancing the efforts made by EAD within the framework of its commitment to the UAE government’s sustainability vision. She added that the EAD is leading a set of framework initiatives to reduce the impact of climate change, including the preparation of the climate change policy for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and a comprehensive strategy for the years 2023-2027.

She announced that EAD is developing a Nexus decision support system that would allow the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to achieve policy coherence between Water, Environment, Energy and Food. The project would be implemented with the participation of the key custodians of these sectors. This pioneering initiative aims to support the Government of Abu Dhabi in achieving more sustainable utilisation of the natural resources of the Emirate, improved water, energy, and food security and more cost-effective projects and efficient management in the relevant sectors.

