Featured
UAE’s Bukhatir group to build $5b Tunis sports city

Arabian Post Staff

UAE’s Bukhatir group has announced the launch of $5 billion Tunis Sports City on the northern shores of the Lac de Tunis.

The project will offer a new modern face to the Tunisian capital. In addition to the sports component, which will include the creation of a stadium and four sports academies, which are already targeted by major European clubs, Tunis Sports City will offer a 9-hole golf course (in partnership with the P.G.A), six very high class hotels, a 20 ha-central park with long pedestrian walkways, a residential compound combining villas and terraced buildings, a mall, a business zone and a three kilometre-long corniche, endowed with entertainment, recreational, and water sports areas.

The company claims Tunis Sports City will generate tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and significant additional revenues for the relevant municipalities.

Established in 1974 in Sharjah by Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, the group is one of the most diversified groups in the UAE. Over the past 48 years, the group, which is operating in 14 countries worldwide and employing more than 5,000 people, has proven its excellence through success and awards.

The Group is active in the building industry and public works, information technology, education, healthcare, shopping and retail, real estate, sports and recreation, and services.

