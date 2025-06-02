Umm Suqeim Street Overhaul Set to Transform Dubai’s East-West Mobility

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has initiated a comprehensive upgrade of Umm Suqeim Street, aiming to significantly enhance traffic flow and urban connectivity across the city. The project, stretching from the intersection with Jumeirah Street to Al Khail Road, is a pivotal component of a broader strategy to modernise the city’s infrastructure and accommodate its rapid urban expansion.

The upgrade is designed to increase the road’s capacity to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, effectively reducing travel time between Jumeirah Street and Al Khail Road from 20 minutes to just six. This enhancement is expected to alleviate congestion and improve accessibility for key residential and commercial areas, including Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Manara, Al Sufouh, Umm Al Sheif, Al Barsha, and Al Quoz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Integral to the project are the redevelopment of six major intersections along Umm Suqeim Street. These include the construction of four bridges and three tunnels, collectively spanning 4.1 kilometres. Notably, a two-lane tunnel in each direction will be constructed at the intersection with Jumeirah Street, complemented by a signalised surface-level junction. Another two-lane tunnel is planned at the intersection with Al Wasl Street to facilitate traffic flow from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Jumeirah Street, while maintaining uninterrupted surface traffic in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road.

At the intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road, two bridges will be constructed to eliminate traffic overlap and enhance movement efficiency. Additionally, a tunnel will be developed at the intersection with First Al Khail Street to accommodate traffic from Al Barsha towards Sheikh Zayed Road, along with associated surface-level improvements. The stretch between First Al Khail Street and Al Asayel Street will be widened by adding one lane in each direction, increasing capacity to four lanes per direction. At Al Khail Road, the works involve the construction and widening of two flyovers—one connecting Al Khail Road with Al Quoz Industrial Area, and the other facilitating traffic from Umm Suqeim Street to Al Khail Road heading towards Deira.

Beyond vehicular traffic improvements, the project places a strong emphasis on enhancing pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure. Upgrades include the development of pedestrian walkways, dedicated cycling tracks, landscaped boulevards, and vibrant public spaces designed to foster community interaction and promote sustainable urban living. A direct link will also be established between the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station and nearby residential communities, enhancing last-mile connectivity and encouraging the use of public transportation.

This initiative is part of RTA’s master plan to overhaul the surrounding road network, which includes planned upgrades to Jumeirah Street, Al Wasl Street, and Al Safa Street. The overarching goal is to enable uninterrupted traffic flow from Jumeirah to Al Qudra Road over a distance of 20 kilometres, thereby improving connectivity across four major transport corridors: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA, stated that the upgraded corridor will directly serve vital residential and development areas with a combined population exceeding two million. He emphasised that the project is designed to accommodate Dubai’s rapid population growth and urban expansion while improving the overall quality of life for residents and visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Construction is already 70% complete on a 4.6-kilometre segment of Umm Suqeim Street from Al Khail Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. This phase includes an 800-metre tunnel near Kings’ School in Al Barsha South and a surface-level junction, scheduled to open in the third quarter of the year. The completion of this segment is expected to reduce travel time between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road by 61%, from 9.7 minutes to just 3.8 minutes.

The RTA is also leveraging advanced technologies to monitor and manage the project’s progress. Drones are being utilised to capture and analyse project data, while artificial intelligence is employed to track construction milestones and performance indicators. This integrated approach has enhanced operational efficiency on-site, accelerated decision-making processes, and enabled the provision of real-time, high-precision data. The adoption of these technologies has resulted in a 100% increase in field presence and a 60% reduction in the time required for site surveys. Time-lapse imaging systems are also being used to continuously monitor construction activities, contributing to a 40% improvement in overall project monitoring efficiency.