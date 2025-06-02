logo
Biz Tech
0 likes

UAE’s Sovereign Cloud Ambitions Strengthened by Microsoft-Core42 Alliance

Microsoft and Core42, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based G42, have formalised a multi-year agreement with the Abu Dhabi Government to implement a sovereign cloud infrastructure. This initiative aims to process over 11 million daily digital interactions across government entities, citizens, and businesses, aligning with the UAE’s $3.54 billion digital strategy for 2025–2027.

The collaboration leverages Core42’s Sovereign Public Cloud, powered by Microsoft Azure and enhanced by the Insight platform, to ensure data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. This infrastructure is designed to support the UAE’s goal of automating all government processes and deploying more than 200 AI-driven solutions to enhance public service efficiency.

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, emphasised the transformative potential of AI in government operations, stating that Abu Dhabi is setting a global standard for AI adoption in the public sector. Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, highlighted that the partnership goes beyond technological advancement, representing a commitment to building a resilient, future-ready digital infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Peer to Peer
Peer to Peer
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Peer to Peer
Asia Focus
Just in:
World Bank Unveils Open-Source Metadata Editor to Enhance Global Data Transparency // June 2025 Market Outlook: Essential Economic and Geopolitical Events for Traders by Octa Broker // Emaar Development Expands Land Holdings in Ras Al Khor // Ghana Eyes 5.1 Million Ounces in 2025 Gold Output Surge // GWM’s Mass-Produced Off-Road Fleet Takes on China’s Largest Desert Rally // Middle East Air Travel Set to Double by 2043 // Aramco’s $5bn Bond Sale Highlights Investor Appetite Amid Market Volatility // HKSTP Brings Talent and Enterprise Recruitment Drive to Beijing // Jollibee Continues Stellar Growth Across Southeast Asia, Strengthens Leadership in Key Markets // SEC Raises Concerns Over Ethereum and Solana Staking ETFs // UAE’s Sovereign Cloud Ambitions Strengthened by Microsoft-Core42 Alliance // Saudi Push Reshapes OPEC+ Oil Production Strategy // Singapore Enforces Overseas Crypto Service Ban for Unlicensed Firms // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 01 Jun 2025 // Blue Launches New Brand Campaign // Bitcoin Windfall: Ulbricht Receives $31.4M in Anonymous BTC Donation // NetActuate Expands European Reach with Dublin Infrastructure Hub // South Korea’s Crypto Sector Set to Thrive Despite Election Shift // Musk Unveils XChat with Bitcoin-Inspired Encryption and Phone-Free Calls // Emirates Commits to A380 Fleet Through Next Decade //