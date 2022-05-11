logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndia LIVEUP’s top cop shunted out for ‘disobeying orders’
India LIVE
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

UP’s top cop shunted out for ‘disobeying orders’

The chief of police in Uttar Pradesh has been removed from his post, the state government said today, declaring in a statement that was “not taking interest in work” and was “disobeying orders”.

Director General of Police Mukul Goel has been shunted to an insignificant post — the Director General of the Civil Defence department, the statement read.

Mukul Goel — a 1987 batch IPS officer — had taken over as the state’s top cop in July 2021, saying he would focus on crime control and ensure that policemen are sensitive and connected to people in the state.

He had earlier worked as SP/SSP in Almora, Jalaun, Mainpuri, Hathras, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur and Meerut districts.

He was also posted in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the National Disaster Response Force.

With inputs from NDTV

The post UP’s top cop shunted out for ‘disobeying orders’ first appeared on IPA Newspack.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

India LIVE
India LIVE
India LIVE
India LIVE
India LIVE
India LIVE
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 