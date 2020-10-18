VinUniversity Inaugurates Its First Academic Year

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 17 October 2020 – On 17 October, 2020, VinUniversity (Vingroup) – the first private, not-for-profit university of excellence in Vietnam – officially opened its first academic year with seven majors in three fields: Business Administration, Engineering and Computer Science, and Health Sciences.





VinUniversity (VinUni) has celebrated its first convocation ceremony after a rigorous selection process, capping admissions at just 260 students for the first academic year (2020 – 2021). Of these, 230 are full-time undergraduate students, 30 are exchange students in the “Study Away” exchange program cooperated between VinUniversity and international universities (Cornell University – USA, and University of Technology Sydney – Australia).

The students of the inaugural academic year are the most talented of nearly 4,500 applicants, with high school grade point average within the top 2.5 per cent of the country. In particular, the average IELTS English proficiency score of admitted students is 7.15 and the average SAT score is 1,411, which is in the top 5 per cent worldwide. Nearly 20 per cent of students have achieved merits in national and international academic Olympiads, prestigious competitions, and all students have actively participated in extracurricular activities and community projects.

In addition to solid academic performance and outstanding achievements, admitted students demonstrate VinUniversity’s AACC qualities — Outstanding Ability, Aspiration, Creativity, and Commitment. Designed according to the admission approach of top universities in the world, the comprehensive, transparent, and fair selection process includes multiple application rounds, and individual interviews with faculty in the key decision round.

From this rigorous application process, VinUniversity has successfully recruited a cohort with 65 per cent of the students coming from specialised schools, 20 per cent from international/bilingual schools and 15 per cent from other high-quality schools. In terms of regional diversity, 55 per cent of students come from major cities (Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang); and 45 per cent come from different provinces nationwide.

In the first year, VinUniversity will provide instruction in three main fields: Business Administration, Engineering and Computer Science, and Health Sciences, beginning with seven majors: Hospitality Management, Business Administration, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Doctor of Medicine, and Nursing. Notably, in its first academic year, VinUniversity has enrolled students for graduate medical education to train resident physicians specialising in Internal Medicine, General Surgery and Pediatrics.

With the high quality training conditions offered, VinUniversity has just been awarded a QS 5-star standard certificate by Quacquarelli Symonds (United Kingdom) in three areas: Facilities, Academic Development and Inclusiveness.

In particular, QS highly recognises VinUniversity’s commitment to academic development, including 100 per cent of faculty participating in training in active-learning pedagogy and each student having an academic adviser throughout their study at the university. QS also grants 5 stars to VinUniversity’s facilities including lecture halls, classrooms, stadiums, dormitories, libraries, gyms, swimming pools and health care facilities.

With special support from Vingroup, VinUniversity has granted generous financial resources to reduce the barriers to education, including merit-based scholarships and financial aid packages to students. Specifically, 100 per cent of VinUniversity students in the first five intakes will receive a 35 per cent subsidy on tuition fees during the designed duration of their entire programs. 85 per cent of students are awarded scholarships and financial aid, including 100 per cent scholarships which cover tuition and some living expenses. QS also highly appreciates VinUniversity’s commitment to creating optimal conditions for talented students, students from disadvantaged backgrounds, and striving for gender balance in all programs.

“VinUniversity has five core factors and strives to be in the top 50 best young universities in the world. First is a comprehensive, multi-dimensional admissions process; second is the selection of talented faculty, working closely with the best universities in the world; third is an advanced curriculum based on international standards; fourth is perfect 5-star quality facilities; last but not least is the financial commitment of long-term support from Vingroup” – Prof. Dr. Rohit Verma, Founding Provost of VinUniversity emphasised.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr. Le Mai Lan, Vingroup’s Vice Chairwoman and President of VinUniversity also shared about the mission of training highly qualified, capable, and aspirational human resources to contribute to the country. Dr. Le Mai Lan affirmed, “Vingroup has donated VinUniversity with a non-refundable sum of VND 6,500 billion (approximately US$280 million). Of this, VND 3,000 billion is devoted to research, training and scholarships for talented students. Our goal is to teach and encourage students who have ambition, qualities, wisdom and bravery, and who are qualified to develop and innovate for the prosperity of society, to support the country and themselves.”





The VinUniversity project was established by Vingroup in March 2018 with a desire to create breakthroughs in the quality of higher education in Vietnam, providing excellence and world-class values. To achieve this ambition, VinUniversity has collaborated closely with leading and prestigious universities throughout the world, in order to achieve the highest standards in research, teaching, employment and international prospects.

Cornell University (founded in 1865), is a private university in the group of 8 Ivy League universities of the United States, which specializes in Business, Technology, Hospitality, Agriculture, Life Science, Computer Science, Law, and Medicine. According to the QS 2020 rankings, Cornell is currently ranked 14th in the world overall. In particular, Hotel Management training programs, Business Administration, and Engineering programs at Cornell have always been at the top in the U.S. As of the end of 2016, 45 professors and students who are alumni of Cornell have received the Nobel Prize. Cornell aims to be a comprehensive research university and a role model of the 21st century.