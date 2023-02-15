Walk the streets with Moomin x 7-Eleven limited edition eco-friendly bags in the latest Shop and Earn stamps programme

7-Eleven is launching its new range of six limited-edition bags featuring Scandinavia’s wildly popular Moomin in an exciting new crossover

Earn a stamp with every $5 spent at 7-Eleven; collect 3 stamps and top up $8.90 in cash to redeem a blind box of a trendy and utilitarian Moomin featured bag with 7-Eleven’s Shop and Earn stamps programme

Stamp issuance begins on 15 Feb and ends on 11 Apr at all 7-Eleven stores. Redemption ends on 18 Apr or while stocks last

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 February 2023 – 7-Eleven, Singapore’s favourite convenience store, is bringing an exciting crossover with Scandinavia’s beloved Moomin characters, as a part of its latest Shop and Earn stamps programme. The exclusive Moomin collectible range consists of six limited-edition bags made with sustainable materials (certified by the Global Recycle Standard) and decorated with the enchanting fairy tale characters from the Nordics – Moomin, Snorkmaiden, Little My, Snufkin, Moominpappa, Moominmamma, Stinky and the Hattifatteners.

Created by Tove Jansson and known as Finland’s crown jewels, Moomins are loved by the Finnish for embracing Nordic values like equality and balance. These timeless Finnish characters are wildly popular and adored around the world, with their presence found in theme parks, cafés, and even clothes and accessories.

Little My Red Tote

Looking for something to accessorise your spring or summer outfits with? This Scandinavian-style tote made with floral patterns featuring Little My will amp up the cuteness factor of your outfit. Spacious enough to fit notebooks, laptops, A4 folders, and more, it comes with a long strap to be comfortably worn over the shoulder and is perfect for carrying to school or work.

Size: Approx. 32cm (width) x 38cm (height)

Snufkin Green Crossbody Pouch

This multipurpose crossbody pouch features Snufkin in classic forest green and its utilitarian design with a rope shoulder strap can hold A5-sized items. The perfect carry-on for a day trip!

Size: Approx. 22.5cm (width) x 17cm (height)

The Moomin Family Lunch Bag

Get yourself this adorable lunch bag featuring the iconic Finnish fairytale characters – Moomin, Snorkmaiden, Moominpappa, and Moominmamma. Stowing and removing your lunchbox from the bag is simple, thanks to its wide-mouth design and dual zipper clasp.

Size: Approx. 23cm (width) x 15cm (height)

Moomin Yellow Shopper

Brighten up your day with this vibrant yellow shopper bag showing a dainty design of Moomin gathering wildflowers. Shop in style with this spacious yet lightweight bag, which can store your groceries with ease and can be worn over the shoulder. It is portable and can be simply stored by folding and rolling it up.

Size: Approx. 45cm (width) x 38cm (height)

Moominvalley Orange Doc Pouch

Add a stylish factor to your outfit of the day with this vibrant orange multi-use zipper pouch. Moomins and Hattifatteners are featured enjoying drinks and goodies in a party bag produced from recyclable materials. Its approximate A5 size makes it large enough to hold a tablet or serve as a makeup bag for all of your essentials.

Size: Approx. 22cm (width) x 16cm (height)

Moomin In Nature Shoulder Tote

Moomin, Little My, and Snufkin are all featured on this vivid blue Scandi-style bag, and it is a must-have to complete your 7-Eleven x Moomin merch collection. The bag comes with a handle and a long shoulder strap, so you can wear it cross-body or carry it in your hand. Made with thick durable cloth, it is big enough to fit everything you need for a day at work or play while still leaving room for more.

Size: Approx. 30cm (width) x 35cm (height)

#GoGreen Moomin Bags Redemption Details

Stamp collection period – 15 Feb to 11 Apr 2023

Redemption period – 15 Feb to 18 Apr 2023, or while stocks last

7-Eleven’s Shop and Earn stamps programme mechanics:

Receive 1 stamp upon a $5 purchase at any 7-Eleven, and redeem a bag (design of the bag will be not disclosed prior to purchase) with every 3 stamps and a top-up of $8.90 or 400 YUU points and $5.90 in cash

7-Eleven star products will get an additional stamp

Stay hydrated with Moomins mini tumblers

Get your hands on 7-Eleven’s Moomin-featured mini tumblers to amp up your drinkware collection! Look out for three new limited edition designs landing in 7-Eleven stores across Singapore from 15 February 2023! Enjoy your favourite hot or cold beverages in these multicolored flasks featuring playful Moomins characters. 7-Eleven patrons can buy these with any purchase and a top-up of $15.90 or 500 YUU points and $8.90 in cash.

Transactions involving tobacco products, parking coupons, bill payments, top-up services, electronic gift cards, lottery sales, and sales from pre-order and delivery platforms do not qualify for stamp collection.

