“We Are Well”: Taipei 101 Run Up Returns After 3-Year Hiatus

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 15 September 2023 – The Taipei 101 Run Up, after being forced to pause mode for three years, will make its comeback one month from now on October 14, it was announced at a press conference on Wednesday (September 13). Beginning at noon, September 14, running enthusiasts from around the world are welcome to register online for this exciting event, a challenge involving 91 floors, 2,046 steps, a vertical elevation of 390 meters, and a 3°C temperature difference between start and finish.

Taipei 101 Chairman Chang Hsueh-shun announced the start of online registration for the Taipei 101 Run Up that is being relaunched on October 14.
“We Are Well,” the theme of this year’s Taipei 101 Run Up, rightly echoes Taipei 101’s latest accolade: Platinum-level WELL certification awarded at the highest score ever. To be sure, Taipei 101 now stands out as the only one of the world’s top 10 supertall buildings to have won both LEED and WELL certification. These credentials of health and vitality further attest to its status as the tallest green building on this planet. “As a symbol of Taiwan’s contemporary civilization,” Taipei 101 Chairman Chang Hsueh-shun said, “Taipei 101 not only commits itself to sustainable architecture but also looks forward to seeing everyone ascend this building as a healthy, vibrant, and happy person.”

We offer guaranteed slots for foreign participants and special bundled tickets that include access to the observatory deck. These exclusive packages are available for purchase through Klook (https://www.klook.com/activity/1659-taipei-101-taipei/), but please note that there are limited spots, with only 50 slots available. Don’t miss out on this thrilling vertical marathon experience!

2023 CTBCTaipei 101 Run Up Race Information:
www.taipei101-runup.com.tw

