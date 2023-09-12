logo
Wego acquires Travelstop to expand into business travel

Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) acquired Travelstop, a platform that simplifies business travel and expense management for companies globally. This strategic move will expand Wego’s reach into business travel and expense management.
[From left to right : Ross Veitch, CEO and Co-founder of Wego and Prashant Kirtane, CEO & Co-founder of Travelstop]

The acquisition will also empower Travelstop to tap into Wego’s regional network and leverage its deep understanding of the travel industry to drive growth and provide enhanced services to their customers.

Wego has long been a leader in the travel industry, known for its innovative solutions and commitment to delivering exceptional and seamless travel experiences. Since its launch, Travelstop has emerged as a game-changer in the business travel industry, providing businesses of all sizes with a modern platform that streamlines travel management and automates expense processes.

By combining their resources and expertise, Wego and Travelstop aim to revolutionize the way companies navigate the complexities of corporate travel as well as contribute to the growth and development of the travel industry in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.

Through this acquisition, Wego aims to address the unique challenges faced by businesses operating in emerging markets, such as fragmented travel options and manual expense reporting. The combined platform will provide businesses with a one-stop solution, enabling them to seamlessly manage their corporate travel needs while gaining greater visibility and control over expenses.

According to August 2022 ‘GBTA BTI Outlook Annual Global Report & Forecast’, the APAC and Middle East regions stand as the largest and most rapidly expanding markets in business travel. In 2023, APAC and the Middle East regions are set to contribute to 46% of the total global business travel expenditure.

