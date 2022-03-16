What trends will influence the marijuana market in 2022

Marijuana has been legalized in several states across the U.S., and this is likely to continue into 2022. This will have a profound effect on the marijuana market, which is expected to grow significantly in the next few years. Several trends are likely to influence the market in 2022, and it is important to understand these if you want to profit from this growing industry.

In this blog post, we will look at some of the most important trends that are likely to affect the marijuana market over the next few years. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of these trends!

Increase in Sales

The first trend that will shake up the cannabis market in 2022 is the fact that there will be quite a dramatic increase in sales. This in itself will have many effects, such as the fact that the industry will grow as a result, with more businesses wanting a part of the pie.

One of the reasons why sales will increase is because the stigma surrounding cannabis usage is slowly falling away. Another is that consumers are looking for healthier ways to consume, such as using dry herb vaporizers or dab rigs, which are more easily bought online or at physical stores.

More Consumption Methods

As mentioned above, marijuana consumers are looking for healthier ways to consume cannabis. This is primarily because when a person uses combustion, such as a lighter, as a healing method, harmful toxins and carcinogens are created.

The best online head shops like Grasscity promote different methods such as dry herb vaporizers, edibles, tinctures, topicals, transdermal patches, a variety of dab rigs, and more, which are much healthier since these harmful toxins and carcinogens aren’t created.

Smarter Branding

The next trend that will influence the marijuana market in 2022 is smarter branding, and there is a good reason for this. Before explaining what smarter branding entails, it’s important to note that traditional methods of branding won’t exactly work with cannabis, since it’s still considered to be a controlled substance under federal law.

Smarter branding entails using social media to market a cannabis business, as well as creating blog content, guest posting, video marketing on YouTube, and more. The marijuana market will see an increase in this sort of marketing as a result of traditional marketing methods not being available.

Increased Legalization

Perhaps one of the most important trends that the cannabis market will see is increased legalization going forward. As of right now, 18 states in America have legalized cannabis for recreational use, as well as 38 states and DC which have legalized it for medical purposes.

Taking a look at the news coming from Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Idaho, Delaware, and a few more, there is speculation that even more states are heading towards legalization. This will in turn affect the sales of cannabis around the country.

Diverse Consumers

Another trend that is on the rise is that of diverse consumers, which will have quite a positive impact on the cannabis market. When it comes to the world of cannabis, it is already quite diverse; there are so many different types of cannabis plants, many different strains, different ways to consume cannabis, and most importantly many different reasons why cannabis is consumed.

Taking all of that into consideration, the cannabis market will see a diverse range of consumers. For example, some will just want to experiment, some are looking for healthy ways to consume, and others will naturally try to get the most potent cannabis strains possible.

Online and Mobile Shopping

Just about everything has moved online these days, and it should come as no surprise that the cannabis market is slowly delving into online and mobile shopping. Already there are many online stores where you can buy just about any marijuana consumption method available. There are even online cannabis stores where you can buy the herb.

In addition to this, some cannabis companies are trying to develop a kind of cannabis delivery app. Basically how it would work is that a person would choose a strain of cannabis on the app, make the payment, and it would be delivered to the customer’s door.

