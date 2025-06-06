Willem Blijdorp: Building a Global Business Empire

Willem Blijdorp initially set his sights on a career in tourism. From 1970 to 1975, he studied at the Hotel Management School in Maastricht, the Netherlands. However, upon graduation, he chose an unexpected path. He decided to become the organizer of the now-legendary ‘Butterfahrten’. This marked the beginning of an entrepreneurial journey that continues to this day.

The Butterfahrt Concept

During a business trip to Germany, Blijdorp was struck by how popular Butterfahrten were among Dutch tourists. These day trips involved boarding a ship that quickly sailed beyond national waters. Once in international territory, passengers could shop duty-free to their heart’s content.

Sensing a unique opportunity, Blijdorp introduced the concept to the Dutch market in 1975. Operating out of Eemshaven, he launched daily Butterfahrten for Dutch tourists.

Blijdorp’s success lay in offering more than just tax-free shopping. His cruises delivered a memorable experience, blending commerce with entertainment. Passengers were encouraged to shop, but they also enjoyed a full day of games, music, quizzes, and small lotteries. This unique combination of retail and entertainment struck a chord with the Dutch public.

In 1976, Blijdorp began working part-time for shipping company Kamstra, whose mini-cruises were booming. That same year, he received a full-time offer from Marriott Hotels in the United States. Simultaneously, Kamstra also offered him a permanent role. Although he originally intended to pursue a career in the hotel industry, he took the leap into entrepreneurship. On the condition that he could acquire shares in the company, he accepted Kamstra’s offer and came on board full-time.

Blijdorp’s talent for business soon became evident. He built strong relationships with German suppliers, securing exclusive deals available only to Butterfahrt passengers. These arrangements not only kept customers coming back but also laid the groundwork for his later venture: B&S.

The Rise of B&S

In 1985 Blijdorp founded B&S, a company focused on the distribution of duty-free products. What began as a clever cruise concept soon transformed into a serious business. While the European unification brought significant economic advantages, it also marked the end of duty-free sales within the EU. As a result, the Butterfahrten ceased in 1999. Nevertheless, B&S remained focused on the duty-free market, which meant that B&S continued to grow.

What began as modest boat trips from Eemshaven evolved into a global tax-free distribution empire. The experience, relationships, and business acumen developed during the Butterfahrten years became the foundation of B&S’s growth into a market leader.

Expanding the Business

Today, he is also an active investor with a particular interest in startups and social ventures. He is involved in companies such as Mercatum Medical Care – a medical wholesaler, SocialDatabase – a data-driven marketing platform, and Advion -a distributor of cleaning and sanitary products.In addition, he is committed to social initiatives like the Papageno House, a residence that supports children with autism. He also contributes to international projects that provide clean water and sanitation in underserved communities, such as those in Ghana.

