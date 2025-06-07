Global Trade Finance Gets a Boost as DP World and JP Morgan Forge Strategic Alliance

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

DP World Trade Finance and JP Morgan have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing access to working capital in emerging markets. This collaboration seeks to address the estimated $2.5 trillion global trade finance gap that disproportionately affects small and medium-sized enterprises in developing economies.

The alliance’s inaugural transaction facilitated the procurement of cocoa from Ivory Coast by a leading global food company, unlocking over $70 million in annual procurement opportunities. This deal not only provided significant value to the Ivorian economy but also demonstrated the potential of combining logistics and financial services to mitigate credit risks in supply chains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raj Jit Singh Wallia, Board Member at DP World Trade Finance, emphasized the importance of integrating logistics and finance to reduce credit risk profiles and enhance liquidity in emerging markets. He noted that this transaction is one of many anticipated through the partnership, especially as trade expands in regions like Central Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

James Fraser, Global Head of Trade & Working Capital at JP Morgan, highlighted the bank’s commitment to supporting global trade through innovative financing solutions. He expressed enthusiasm about working together to broaden access to structured trade finance in pivotal markets via innovative financial frameworks.

The partnership aims to leverage risk-sharing mechanisms and combine them with logistics expertise to reduce the overall credit risk profile, thereby enhancing liquidity in markets where traditional lenders are hesitant due to limited credit data. By co-managing trade finance transactions, DP World and JP Morgan intend to provide more inclusive trade participation opportunities for businesses in developing economies.