With A No-Nonsense Message HH Sheikh Mohammed Inaugurates 7 New RTA Metro Stations In Dubai
“This is Dubai, we say what we do, and do what we say.”
With this tweet HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, integrated seven new Dubai RTA Metro stations to the world and the people of Dubai on Wednesday, July 8.
All the seven latest stations of the route 2020 will feature smart fare gates that will have 3D cameras as an added security measure
The latest additions to the Metro Red Line will work as a vital transport link for the communities of The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Golf Estates and Dubai Investment Park, (which have a combined population of around 270,000) plus the Jebel Ali and Expo Station.
HH Sheikh Mohammed inaugurates the Dubai Metro’s Route 2020 with a 15 km route length, seven stations and at a cost of AED 11 billion. Route 2020 will be open to the public this September
HH Sheikh Mohammed’s tweet translates to:
“We announced 47 months ago about the extension of the Dubai Metro red line at a cost of 11 billion dirhams. Today we are launching our project .. 50 trains .. 7 stations .. 125,000 passengers daily .. 12,000 engineers and technicians and 80 million hours of work to complete our work on time as we promised .. we say what we do .. and we do what we say .. this is Dubai.”
Elaborating further on the mission of opening seven new stations, Dubai’s ruler said, “Our objective is to provide people everything that ensures their wellbeing, stability and happiness and establish a prosperous future for the coming generations.”
Route 2020 will also feature the iconic Expo 2020 station, three elevated stations and two underground stations
Route 2020 has been built with a capacity of 46,000 passengers per hour and is estimated to serve around 125,000 passengers per day from next year
With the latest additions, the ridership is expected to more than double to 275,000 per day by 2030
via lovindubai.com
