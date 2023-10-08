logo
Grammy Winners to perform at UN COP28 in Dubai

Legendary co-founder of the Police and 7X Grammy Winner, Stewart Copeland, and 3X Grammy winner, Ricky Kej, will join the Smithsonian Affiliated Bay Ecotarium located in San Francisco, for a Climate Concert titled RESONANCE, held in conjunction with the UN COP28 at Dubai Opera on December 6, 2023.

The Police De-Ranged musical tribute to climate resilience will be performed with the trailblazing, all-women Firdaus (paradise in Arabic) Orchestra ensemble based at the Dubai World Expo City. In a candid conversation with the visionary Smithsonian affiliated Aquarium of the Bay and Bay Ecotarium President & CEO George Jacob, Ricky lauded the transformative initiative for creating an interconnected web of Oceanariums and Climate Literacy centers around the world remarking, “All of us are transient guardians of this Blue Marble we call home- join us in chorus in resonance to restore our beautiful planet.”

Anuradha Juju Palakurthi, Chair at MIT (Heritage Arts of South Asia) and the Radio Mirchi Music Award winning singer will sing the “Climate Song” written by Neelesh Mishra and composed by UN Goodwill Ambassador Maestro Ricky Kej.

Crafted by Juju Productions, “Chal Phir Sajayen – Let Us Recreate Order” was especially written at the behest of George Jacob, President & CEO who envisioned the RESONANCE Climate Concert for UN COP28. The moving and lilting melodic renditions sung by Juju were recorded with a 101-piece Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London.

She has previously raised funds with a live-streamed concert on CNN for 10 million COVID vaccinations alongside Liam Neeson, Shabana Azmi, Katrina Kaif, and Sting.

As the Bay Ecotarium celebrates 42 years of environmental advocacy and ocean conservation through its seven branches including the Aquarium of the Bay, it looks forward to creating the world’s first immersive, interactive, evocative exhibit experience that builds awareness to contributing factors towards global warming, sea-level rise, depletion of natural resources and habitat destruction endangering species both on land and seas.

The living museum with an aquarium at its core, will explore generational solutions and explain the cascading and cumulative consequences of inaction. Dr. Jill Biden delivered the keynote at the unveiling of the vision. “We look forward to this historic event that acknowledges dissonance and binds human ingenuity in resolute hope with music that urges our inner voices in resonance of hope with our collective future”, George Jacob FRCGS, President & CEO, Bay Ecotarium.

