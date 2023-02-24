80,000 Cathay Pacific Air Tickets to be given away in Southeast Asia in support of “Hello Hong Kong”

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 February 2023 – As part of the “World of Winners” campaign sponsored by Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) that will give away 500,000 free tickets to global visitors, Cathay Pacific will be offering to residents across Southeast Asia 80,000 round-trip air tickets to Hong Kong. The initiative is in support of Hong Kong Tourism Board’s (HKTB’s) “Hello Hong Kong” campaign to welcome tourists back to the city, now that travel restrictions have been lifted.

In Southeast Asia, the campaign will be launched in phases, beginning first with Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines on 1, 2 and 3 March 2023 respectively, and then Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia in stages two weeks later.

Hong Kong’s Biggest Welcome to the World

The “Hello Hong Kong” promotional campaign is being rolled out worldwide to send the positive message that Hong Kong is back with signature and new exciting experiences awaiting visitors.

An array of enticing welcoming offers from over 16,000 outlets across the city have been put together by the HKTB and the tourism and hospitality sectors to welcome back visitors. Among which, at the initial stage, at least 1 million “Hong Kong Goodies” visitor consumption vouchers will be given out, covering a complimentary welcome drink at participating bars, restaurants, and hotels, or a cash voucher to be redeemed in the transportation, culinary and retail sectors, as well as attractions.

“World of Winners” Ticket Offers

To join the campaign, participants must be a Cathay member. They may sign up for a free membership on Cathay Pacific’s website. During the campaign period, members must visit Cathay Pacific’s campaign website, sign in using their Cathay membership details, and answer three questions correctly.

Each member may submit one entry only. The winners will be announced on the campaign website, and they will also receive an email with details on how to redeem their prize.

A summary of key dates is highlighted below:

Phase 1:

Thailand Singapore Philippines Campaign start date 1 March 2023 (12:00 local time) 2 March 2023 (12:00 local time) 3 March 2023 (12:00 local time) Winner Announcement 17 March 2023 20 March 2023 21 March 2023

Phase 2:

Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Cambodia Campaign start date 15 March 2023 (12:00 local time) 16 March 2023 (12:00 local time) 17 March 2023 (12:00 local time) 18 March 2023 (12:00 local time) Winner Announcement 31 March 2023 3 April 2023 4 April 2023 5 April 2023

Dominic Perret, Cathay Pacific’s Regional General Manager for Southeast Asia, says, “As Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong emerge from the past three challenging years and markets begin to recover, we are excited to be rebuilding both our Company and our home hub. As a leading airline in the region, we are proud to be part of this campaign to promote Hong Kong in Southeast Asia, and we hope our customers experience all the rich offerings that Hong Kong has to offer the moment they board our flights.”

Raymond Chan, Regional Director, Southeast Asia of Hong Kong Tourism Board says, “The Hong Kong Tourism Board is prepared to welcome visitors from Southeast Asia once again with great pleasure. Hong Kong is extending its warmest welcome along with a variety of attractive offers through the launch of a global integrated campaign – Hello Hong Kong. I am confident that visitors will enjoy a unique and unforgettable travel experience when they return to this vibrant city with Hong Kong’s diverse culture and immersive tourism offerings.”

Vivian Cheung, Chief Operation Officer of AAHK, says, “As part of the relief package for Hong Kong’s aviation industry during the pandemic, AAHK provided liquidity support to the home-based carriers in 2020 by sponsoring air tickets in advance. The air tickets will be used to promote traffic recovery when the pandemic subsides. Hong Kong has opened up and we are eager to welcome visitors from different parts of the world. Various new services and facilities are ready at HKIA and we are looking forward to providing passengers a brand new airport experience.”

For more information on the “World of Winners” Ticket Offers campaign, please visit Thailand | Singapore | Philippines | Indonesia | Malaysia | Vietnam | Cambodia

