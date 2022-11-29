logo
Yogi says new projects to give Agra a new identity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the ongoing projects pertaining to Metro and Smart City have given a new identity to Agra, which he said was “one of the dirtiest cities in the country until 2017″.

The chief minister was speaking during a rally ‘Prabhudhhjan’ in Targhar ground, during which he also laid foundation stones for several initiatives and inaugurated 88 projects worth Rs 488 crore.

Highlighting the Agra Metro project, the chief minister said the work was being carried out at a quick pace and the facility will be open to public next year.

He credited the BJP’s “double engine government”, for the tranformation of Agra, which he said was “one of the dirtiest cities in the country until 2017″ into a “cleaner, safer and smarter” city.

Prior to this, he campaigned in Mainpuri for BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya for the upcoming parliamentary bypoll.

With inputs from News18

The post Yogi says new projects to give Agra a new identity first appeared on IPA Newspack.



