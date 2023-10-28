logo
HomeInvestment Insights1st AI Summit: What it means for investors
Investment Insights
0 likes

1st AI Summit: What it means for investors

nigel logoThe world’s first AI summit, which is being organised by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Bletchley Park, the country estate where Alan Turing cracked the Enigma code that helped end the second world war, is being held next week.

A guestlist of around 100 invited attendees includes Microsoft president Brad Smith, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis, and from Meta AI chief Yann LeCun and president of global affairs Nick Clegg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who earlier this year formed a new AI start-up called x.ai, has been invited but has not yet committed to attend, according to the Financial Times.

The summit is being hailed as the “first major global summit on artificial intelligence safety.”

Stressing the high stakes ahead of the summit, Sunak in a speech on Thursday warned that “humanity could lose control of AI completely” if the tech was not given due oversight even if it created new opportunities.

Whether AI will be a force for good or not, of course, remains to be seen.

What is clear, however, is that AI is here to stay and, as such, that investors who are serious about building their long-term wealth need to be a part of it.

The AI Race is on, with the big tech firms racing to lead in the development, deployment, and utilisation of artificial intelligence technologies.

AI is going to (in fact, it already is) reshape whole industries and fuel innovation – and this makes it crucial for investors to pay attention and why almost all investors need exposure to AI investments in their portfolios.

While it seems that the AI hype is everywhere now, we are still very early in the AI era.  Investors should act now to have the early advantage.

Getting in early allows investors to establish a competitive advantage over latecomers. They can secure favourable entry points and lower purchase prices, maximizing their potential profits.

This tech has the potential to disrupt existing industries or create entirely new ones. Early investors are likely to benefit from the exponential growth that often accompanies the adoption of such technologies. As these innovations gain traction, their valuations could skyrocket, resulting in significant returns on investment.

While AI is The Big Story currently, investors should, as always, remain diversified across asset classes, sectors and regions in order to maximise returns per unit of risk (volatility) incurred.

Diversification remains investors’ best tool for long-term financial success. As a strategy it has been proven to reduce risk, smooth-out volatility, exploit differing market conditions, maximise long-term returns and protect against unforeseen external events.

AI is not just another technology trend; it is a game-changer.

Therefore, I believe that almost all investors should include exposure to it as part of their mix.

 Nigel Green is deVere CEO and Founder

Also published on Medium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
Real Estate & Construction
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
RBI To Call Out Liquidity Skew With Bankers // Continuing Hostilities To Evidence Based Studies Mark Nine Years Of Modi Regime // Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidelines of 13th WTO Ministerial Conference // Sustainable Solutions: The Importance of Wastewater Treatment // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 27 Oct 2023 // Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Leaders of Today for Tomorrow 2023 class at HCT // Air India Appoints Klaus Goersch As Chief Operations Officer // UAE onsite visit confirmed during FATF Plenary in Paris // Baden Bower PR Agency Reports 685% YoY Revenue Growth, Outpacing Industry CAGR of 6% // Priyanka gets EC notice over PM ‘envelop’ remarks // SEOPressor Unveils Comprehensive Review of AI Press Release Generators // EC notice to Assam CM over ‘Akbar’ remarks // US To Withdraw Key Proposal On Digital Trade // India’s First National Trade Union AITUC Approaches Its Foundation On October 31 // Unilever Flags Pricing Pressure In India As Inflation Eases // Arup celebrates 20 years of transforming Macau // Narendra Modi Is In Contest Against The Congress In All Five Assemblies Polls // Government Hints Against Hike In Fuel Prices // Create New Domains That Can Be Followed By Other Countries: PM To Telecom Companies // EC curbs govt’s Bharat Sankalp Yatra in poll states //