Asian News by Media-Outreach
The 2024 SDLG Global Dealer Summit was Successfully Held

image 1 1
LINYI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 October 2023 – From October 23rd to 26th, SDLG held the 2024 SDLG Global Dealer Summit in Linyi, China, with the theme of “New Product, New Strategy, New Ecology”. More than 200 dealers from over 50 countries and regions around the world, as well as representatives from enterprises, financial institutions, and media organizations, attended the summit.

During the summit, SDLG unveiled 12 new products, including 6 electric products, 4 large excavators, 1 high-horsepower motor grader, and 1 remote control excavator utilizing Autostereoscopy technology, which impressed the attendees with their reliability, energy efficiency, comfort, and intelligence features.

Additionally, SDLG conducted several meetings with global dealers to discuss the status quo of wheel loaders, excavators, and aftermarket businesses. Through face-to-face communication, a consensus was reached, and the direction for future cooperation was clarified. Moving forward, SDLG is committed to fostering an ecology that involves suppliers, dealers, and customers in a spirit of win-win cooperation.

In recent years, with the further advancement of the “Belt and Road Initiative” and the continuous improvement of the localization rate of core components, China’s construction machinery exports have maintained a rapid growth rate, and “going overseas” has become a trend in the Chinese construction machinery industry. SDLG aims to build a world-renowned brand in the construction machinery industry. By adhering to the guiding principle of “Global layout, Key breakthroughs, Build a new SDLG global landscape,” SDLG has made significant progress in expanding its global layout, increasing sales and market share in overseas markets.

From January to September 2023, SDLG machine exports increased by nearly 40% year-on-year, and export sales revenue is expected to exceed 4 billion Yuan, reaching a record-high level. In 2024, SDLG will further enhance its product and channel competitiveness, accelerate overseas layout and the introduction of local talents, and further increase its business share in overseas markets. It is expected that the machine export sales revenue in 2024 will reach 5.5 billion Yuan.

The successful convening of the 2024 SDLG Global Summit once again demonstrated SDLG’s determination in global development. In the future, SDLG will join hands with global dealer partners, supported by advanced technology and oriented by high-quality services, to accelerate the expansion of overseas territory in an all-round way and enhance SDLG’s brand awareness.
