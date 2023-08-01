logo
Just in:
PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Pain’ And ‘Shame’ Exposed Again // Abu Dhabi to Build Major Studio Complex With 11 Soundstages // Abu Dhabi to Build Sprawling Studio Complex by 2025 // Chubb Promotes Chris Gough and Hayden Baker to Lead Property & Casualty Business in Asia and A&NZ // Who Will Seize the New Opportunities – 56% of Filipinos Seeking A Job Switch // Bengal Assembly motion condemns Manipur violence // 56% of Thais Embarking on Active Job Hunts – Who Will Secure Top Talent // Telegram of condolences to the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan // twofour54 unveils major studio to enhance Abu Dhabi’s film production // Abu Dhabi’s 8th Ma’an Social Incubator is looking for ideas // China Business Knowledge White Paper Series: A Handbook for the Modern Entrepreneur // 48 tonnes of narcotics seized in Abu Dhabi // BJP Bid To Organise More Durga Pujas In Bengal This Year May Lead To Tensions // Indian Parliament Has A Chequered History Of No-Confidence Motions // Sharad Pawar’s Presence At Narendra Modi’s Award Ceremony Is Confusing To Allies // 57% of Indonesia on a Job Hunt Right Now – Who Will Be Left Behind // 56% of Vietnam In Search Of New Job Opportunities – A Bright Future Ahead // Occidental and ADNOC to Evaluate Carbon Management Projects in the United States and United Arab Emirates to Accelerate Net Zero Goals // Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Emergency Department wins 2023 Lantern Award // Peabody chef invited to share her recipes in the United Arab Emirates //
HomeAsian News by Media-Outreach57% of Indonesia on a Job Hunt Right Now – Who Will Be Left Behind
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

57% of Indonesia on a Job Hunt Right Now – Who Will Be Left Behind

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 1 August 2023 – A significant shift in the Indonesian employment landscape has emerged, with almost 3 out of 5 Indonesians actively seeking a new job right now, according to a recent nationwide study. This unprecedented trend unveils a dynamic job market marked by increased fluidity and the willingness of individuals to explore new career opportunities.

This recent study by specialist recruiters Michael Page Indonesia has 2,203 workers participating from Indonesia and reveals that 1 in 2 employees have changed roles since the pandemic started. This data indicates a fundamental shift in the workforce’s relationship with their jobs, leading to an “Invisible Revolution” characterised by a more transactional approach to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Michael Page Indonesia Talent Trends 2023 report titled “The Invisible Revolution”, the pace of change is accelerating. An astonishing 95% of Indonesians started a new job last year, yet remain open to other possibilities. A flexible mindset towards career progression has become the new norm, with the majority viewing job transitions as a regular part of their employment journey.

Further illustrating this trend, Olly Riches, Senior Managing Director of Michael Page Indonesia, Singapore and Philippines says, “95% of all employees in Indonesia are open to new opportunities. Even generally happy employees are open to explore new career prospects. Our research indicates that these attitudes and values remain, so far, very strong irrespective of any shifts in economic dynamics. While these revelations may be surprising to some, our study emphasises a long-term transformation of the employment market as people re- evaluate the role of work in their lives.”

The correlation between the economy and job-seeking behaviour is becoming more apparent. In fact, 77% of the population are more likely to seek a new job when the economic environment deteriorates. This statistic emphasises the interplay between the state of the economy and employment.

Nicholas Kirk, CEO at PageGroup, said, “The trends in Indonesia mirror the sentiment of the global talent market – every region has seen a transformative change across all age groups, markets, and industries.

“These are not fleeting trends or reactionary responses to a period of turbulence. Rather, they are reshaping the workplace in a way that will subtly yet fundamentally change the way businesses attract and retain their talent.”

The recent findings unveil a profound evolution in the Indonesian job market, serving as an urgent call to action for corporations. This transformation demands a thoughtful recalibration of talent acquisition and retention strategies. In the highly competitive race for top-tier talent, employers must not only keep pace with these dramatic shifts but also anticipate them. The time is now for corporations to craft forward-thinking strategies that resonate with the expectations and ambitions of today’s career seekers, ensuring they are positioned at the forefront of this transformative era in employment.

Hashtag: #MichaelPage #TalentTrends2023 #InvisibleRevolution

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
twofour54 unveils major studio to enhance Abu Dhabi’s film production // Celebrate Singapore with iShopChangi’s Unmissable Deals This August // Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Emergency Department wins 2023 Lantern Award // The United Arab Emirates: An Emerging Hub for Higher Education // Occidental and ADNOC to Evaluate Carbon Management Projects in the United States and United Arab Emirates to Accelerate Net Zero Goals // Modi says people ready to uproot Rajasthan Cong govt // Peabody chef invited to share her recipes in the United Arab Emirates // Sharad Pawar’s Presence At Narendra Modi’s Award Ceremony Is Confusing To Allies // Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Emergency Department earns 2023 Emergency Nurses Association Lantern Award® for a second term // Chubb Promotes Chris Gough and Hayden Baker to Lead Property & Casualty Business in Asia and A&NZ // 56% of Thais Embarking on Active Job Hunts – Who Will Secure Top Talent // PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Pain’ And ‘Shame’ Exposed Again // Indian Parliament Has A Chequered History Of No-Confidence Motions // 57% of Indonesia on a Job Hunt Right Now – Who Will Be Left Behind // Abu Dhabi set to build a sprawling film studio, create new jobs // Abu Dhabi to Build Sprawling Studio Complex by 2025 // Abu Dhabi to host Egyptian Super Cup for four consecutive seasons // Mehbooba claims Mufti had secured assurance on Art 370 // 56% of Vietnam In Search Of New Job Opportunities – A Bright Future Ahead // China Business Knowledge White Paper Series: A Handbook for the Modern Entrepreneur //