Who Will Seize the New Opportunities – 56% of Filipinos Seeking A Job Switch

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 1 August 2023 –A significant shift in the Filipino employment landscape has emerged, with 2 in 5 Filipinos actively seeking a new job right now, according to a recent nationwide study. A further 15% are planning to start a job hunt in the next 6 months. This unprecedented trend unveils a dynamic job market marked by increased fluidity and the willingness of individuals to explore new career opportunities.

This recent study by specialist recruiters Michael Page Philippines has 1,306 workers participating from the Philippines and reveals that 3 in 5 employees have changed roles since the pandemic started. This data indicates a fundamental shift in the workforce’s relationship with their jobs, leading to an “Invisible Revolution” characterised by a more transactional approach to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Michael Page Philippines Talent Trends 2023 report titled “The Invisible Revolution”, the pace of change is accelerating. An astonishing 9 in 10 Filipinos who started a new job last year are open to new opportunities. A flexible mindset towards career progression has become the new norm, with the majority viewing job transitions as a regular part of their employment journey.

In observation of this trend, Olly Riches, Senior Managing Director of Michael Page Indonesia, Singapore and Philippines says, “93% of all employees in the Philippines are open to considering new opportunities. Even generally happy employees will explore new career prospects. Filipino employees are now seeking a more comprehensive package – attractive salaries, flexibility, career growth, frequent recognition and a work culture that aligns with their values in a range of areas, including sustainability, and diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The correlation between the economy and job-seeking behaviour is becoming more apparent. In fact, 64% of the population are more likely to seek a new job when the economic environment deteriorates. However, this openness will not necessarily convert into job applications. After a high volume of career migration during and after the pandemic, people now focus on finding employment opportunities that best meet their individual ambitions and fulfil their vision of an ideal work-life balance.

Nicholas Kirk, CEO at PageGroup, said, “The trends in the Philippines mirror the sentiment of the global talent market – every region has seen a transformative change across all age groups, markets, and industries.

“These are not fleeting trends or reactionary responses to a period of turbulence. Rather, they are reshaping the workplace in a way that will subtly yet fundamentally change the way businesses attract and retain their talent.”

These recent findings demand an urgent rethink of talent strategies by corporations in the Philippines, where the job market is undergoing a profound evolution. To secure the finest talent, employers must not only adapt to these changes but anticipate them, creating strategies that align with the aspirations of today’s career seekers.

Hashtag: #MichaelPage #TalentTrends2023 #InvisibleRevolution

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.