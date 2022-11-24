Generali Asia announces the appointment of Cecilia Chang as CEO of Generali Life Hong Kong and General Manager of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Hong Kong Branch

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 November 2022 –Generali Asia announces the appointment of Cecilia Chang as the Chief Executive Officer of Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited and General Manager of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Hong Kong Branch. Cecilia will report directly to Roberto Leonardi, Regional Officer, Asia.

Cecilia joined the Generali Group in 2016 in Hong Kong as Head of Financial Lines and Underwriting, Asia for the Global Corporate & Commercial (“GC&C”) business and relocated to Milan in 2018 as Global Head of Financial Lines & Underwriting in GC&C. Prior to joining Generali, she began her insurance career as a corporate lawyer for a Chicago based carrier and moved on to hold leadership positions in underwriting at multinational carriers in the USA and Asia.

Roberto Leonardi, Regional Officer, Asia said, “I am delighted to have Cecilia join us. Cecilia has a wealth of experience in the insurance industry and a strong track record of success. I am confident that Cecilia will provide strong leadership to the team in Hong Kong to drive the continued transformation and growth agenda of Generali Hong Kong.”

Cecilia Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited and General Manager of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Hong Kong Branch said, “I am excited to join Generali Hong Kong and work alongside a high performing team. Leveraging our Group’s heritage and global expertise, I look forward to delivering sustainable growth and leading Generali Hong Kong to become a Lifetime Partner to our business partners and customers.”

Generali Hong Kong

In 1981, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was first registered as an authorised insurer in Hong Kong, with the business extending into the life insurance sector in 2016 with Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited. With a combination of local knowledge and Generali Group’s global expertise, we develop unique and innovative life insurance, general insurance, specialty insurance, and employee benefits solutions to meet the needs of our customers.

Generali Group

Generali is one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. Established in 1831, it is present in 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of €75.8 billion in 2021. With around 75,000 employees serving 67 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. At the heart of Generali’s strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalized solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalized global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.