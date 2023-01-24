logo
India
AAP announces plan to contest J-K assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said it will contest Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls with “full might and political power” whenever they are held.

The decision was taken by the party at a meeting here chaired by the AAP’s national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak who is also the party’s poll strategist.

The meeting was attended by AAP’s election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Imran Hussain as well as office bearers of the party’s unit in the Union territory.

Addressing the meeting, Pathak, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said that AAP will take part and contest next assembly and panchayat elections in J&K.

“We will contest the next assembly and panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir with full might and political power,” the AAP quoted Pathak as saying during the meeting.

Pathak also asked the AAP’s J&K unit leadership to increase the pace of their efforts to strengthen the party’s base “in every town and village” there, the party added on Monday.

With inputs from News18

With inputs from News18



