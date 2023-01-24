Nadda predicts 3/4th majority for BJP in Rajasthan poll

BJP president J P Nadda has predicted a three-fourth majority for BJP in Rajasthan when assembly elections are held later this year.

Addressing the party’s Rajasthan state working committee meeting, Nadda said, ”BJP is the only national party and all other parties have remained family parties. The Congress has been identified as a family party. Regional parties have also become family parties.” He also congratulated the state leadership for the successful organisation of the ’Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ and asked it to hold more such campaigns.

Attacking the Congress government in the state, Nadda alleged that cybercrimes and crimes against women and Dalits have increased. Prices of electricity, petrol and diesel are also continuously increasing under this Congress government, he added.

”We (BJP) are not just a political organisation but also a party working for social concerns… India and the whole world saw the social face of the party during the Covid period,” the BJP chief said.

On Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, he alleged that the people who raised slogans against India and conspired against the country were seen walking with him.