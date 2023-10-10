logo
HomeIndia PoliticsShivraj, Raman in, Vasundhara waiting
India Politics
0 likes

Shivraj, Raman in, Vasundhara waiting

bjps second list for madhya pradesh polls signals that cm seat is open

Setting speculation to rest, the Bharatiya Janata Party has declared the candidature of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh from their traditional seats. Chouhan has been put up from Budhni, a seat he has represented since 2006, and Singh has been picked as a candidate from Rajnandgaon, which he has represented since 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP, however, is yet to declare a ticket for former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and no candidate has been announced so far from her traditional seat of Jhalrapatan, which she has represented since 2003. Union minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Shekhawat has also not been announced as a candidate in the state election yet amid speculation that he may be pitted against chief minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura, which the Congress leader has been continuously winning since 1998.

The BJP has not projected any of these top leaders as chief ministerial candidates in their respective states and has decided to go with the formula of “collective leadership” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s lotus symbol. Instead, multiple senior leaders in states, including Members of Parliament, have been given tickets in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on the lines of Madhya Pradesh. Seven MPs featured in the first candidate list of 41 announced for Rajasthan by the BJP on Monday while three MPs featured in the list of 64 tickets announced for Chhattisgarh by the party. This takes the total number of MPs put up by the BJP in these three states to 17 now. The names include top leaders like union minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Madhya Pradesh, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena, and Diya Kumari in Rajasthan, and Arun Sao and Renuka Singh in Chhattisgarh.

The BJP has not announced the candidature of union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia so far, though his aunt Yashodhara Raje Scindia has announced that she will not contest the elections and her long-standing seat of Shivpuri is vacant. Shivpuri is in the Gwalior-Chambal region, a stronghold of the Scindias. Chouhan, the incumbent CM, will have to contend with strong competitors for the CM chair in Tomar and Scindia, if that happens, and the BJP wins.

The ticket announcements for all three states came on a day from the BJP when the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule. Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, and Rajasthan will vote on November 23. The BJP has so far announced candidates for 41 out of the 200 seats in Rajasthan, 136 out of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, and 85 out of the 90 seats in Chhattisgarh. The Congress has so far not released any candidate list for the three states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

With inputs from News18

The post Shivraj, Raman in, Vasundhara waiting first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Featured
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Investment Insights
Just in:
NC-Congress Sweep In Ladakh Elections Is A Wake Up Call For BJP // INDIA Constituents Are Ready To Use Caste Census As A Weapon Against BJP // AAP leader’s house raided for ‘iIllegal’ Waqf appointments // Therapist and bestselling author set for move to Dubai // ‘Cordoba Nights’ concert celebrates Andalusian culture, heritage // Mansoor bin Mohammed launches platform to enable public to report economic crimes // Narendra Modi Is The BJP Mascot In All Poll Bound Five States In November // Dubai just behind Mumbai in growth of centi-millionaires // Fatora Starts applying artificial intelligence techniques in e-commerce // Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theyab bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan // India’s Electronics Production Target By 2025 Is Too Tall // Sharjah Ruler receives CBUAE Governor and EIF’s BoD // Trend Micro Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection // Putin claims successful test of nuclear-powered missile // One Page Case Studies Reveals Bob Knakal’s Proven Prospecting Techniques // Shivraj, Raman in, Vasundhara waiting // Why the US dollar might not be the safe haven you think it is // AAP says candidates soon for Rajasthan, MP, C’garh // CWC decision to back caste census ‘historic’, says Rahul // Israel fights to eject Hamas fighters //