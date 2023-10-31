logo
India Politics
AAP plans review plea against Sisodia bail rejection

The Aam Aadmi Party is planning to file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s decision rejecting former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea, party sources said on Monday.

In a setback to Sisodia, the top court earlier in the day rejected his regular bail pleas in corruption and money-laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam and said the transfer of Rs 338 crore was tentatively established in the matter.

“The party is planning to file a review petition against the order,” a party source said. A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti said it has recorded the statements of the probe agencies that the trial in these cases will conclude in six to eight months.

But if the trial proceeds in a “sloppy manner”, Sisodia will be at liberty to apply for bail in these cases in three months, the bench said.

AAP leader Atishi said the party and its leaders respect the Supreme Court but do not agree with its order.

At a press conference here after the order, Atishi said the court has given an “adverse order” despite making sharp observations against probe agencies. ”

While his bail plea was being heard, the Supreme Court constantly asked the ED tough questions like where is the money trail. The apex court also pointed out that the case is based on the statement of one approver Dinesh Arora,” she said.

“Despite these sharp observations, the SC gave an adverse verdict. We will study that order deeply and explore our legal options and decide our next step,” she added.

