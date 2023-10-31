Naidu granted interim bail on medical grounds

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been granted a four-week interim bail in the skill development scam case. According to sources, the bail has been been granted by the High Court on medical grounds.

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is lodged in the central jail in Rajamahendravaram for his alleged involvement in the skill development scam, had earlier written a letter to Vijayawada ACB Court special judge seeking fool-proof security in and around the prison premises.

In a letter dated October 25, sent to the judge through jail authorities, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief mentioned a few untoward incidents that occurred in and around the central jail in the recent past that endangered his life and limb.

He also sought security arrangements in jail to be at par with the ‘Z+’ security provided to him.