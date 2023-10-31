logo
Just in:
Hongkong Land and American Express form strategic partnership to serve premium customers // Blackstone Makes Health Care Foray With $1 Billion Deals, Buys Care Hospitals // Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy holds moot court for attorneys enrolled in the 45th batch of the foundation training programme 30 October 2023 // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 31 Oct 2023 // Naidu granted interim bail on medical grounds // AAP fears Kejriwal’s arrest when he goes to ED // Alibaba Cloud Launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0 and Industry-specific Models to Support Customers Reap Benefits of Generative AI // NICE Rapid Introduces Cutting-Edge CNC Machining and Plastic Injection Moulding Services for Low Volume Production // Savers Are Slowly Understanding Mutual Funds, Says K V Kamath // India Pitches For Clear Definition Of E-Commerce Trade In Goods, Services In WTO // Gov Games 2024: Dubai opens new avenues for youth sports // 2 MPs, 3 MLAs resign over Maratha quota // Personal Injury Lawyers Cousin Benny Release Eye-Opening Statistics On Most Common Pennsylvania Car Accidents // Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends Al Kaabi, Al Ketbi weddings // AAP plans review plea against Sisodia bail rejection // Home Entertainment Redefined: The Power of Home Theater PCs // Capture.HK Expands Team with Appointment of Jason Law as Chief Product Officer to Build AI and Machine Learning Based Services // Customs Using Cutting-Edge Tech To Detect Illicit Trade: CBIC Head // The Heart of Healthcare: Providing Exceptional Patient-Centered Care // Opposing PM Narendra Modi Turns Too Costly For Arvind Kejriwal //
HomeIndia PoliticsNaidu granted interim bail on medical grounds
India Politics
0 likes

Naidu granted interim bail on medical grounds

p11krv7g chandrababu naidu andhra pradesh skill development scam arrested 625x300 10 September 23

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been granted a four-week interim bail in the skill development scam case. According to sources, the bail has been been granted by the High Court on medical grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is lodged in the central jail in Rajamahendravaram for his alleged involvement in the skill development scam, had earlier written a letter to Vijayawada ACB Court special judge seeking fool-proof security in and around the prison premises.

In a letter dated October 25, sent to the judge through jail authorities, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief mentioned a few untoward incidents that occurred in and around the central jail in the recent past that endangered his life and limb.

He also sought security arrangements in jail to be at par with the ‘Z+’ security provided to him.

With inputs from News18

The post Naidu granted interim bail on medical grounds first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Newswire by MarketersMEDIA
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Biz Tech
Just in:
Personal Injury Lawyers Cousin Benny Release Eye-Opening Statistics On Most Common Pennsylvania Car Accidents // Alibaba Cloud Launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0 and Industry-specific Models to Support Customers Reap Benefits of Generative AI // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 31 Oct 2023 // NICE Rapid Introduces Cutting-Edge CNC Machining and Plastic Injection Moulding Services for Low Volume Production // India To Become $30-Trillion Economy By 2047: NITI Draft Vision Document // 2 MPs, 3 MLAs resign over Maratha quota // Naidu granted interim bail on medical grounds // Octa forecast: OPR hike will likely be on hold due to falling inflation // Savers Are Slowly Understanding Mutual Funds, Says K V Kamath // Gaza Conflict Shows Modi-Led India’s Evolving Ties With Bibi’s Israel // The Heart of Healthcare: Providing Exceptional Patient-Centered Care // Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends Al Kaabi, Al Ketbi weddings // Nahyan bin Mubarak opens ‘Najah 2023 Education Fair’ amid significant turnout // INDIA Bloc Allies Posing Worse Threat To Congress Than BJP Juggernaut // Forests part of climate solution, says India’s Vice President // Customs Using Cutting-Edge Tech To Detect Illicit Trade: CBIC Head // Maratha Quota Stir Has Shinde-Fadnavis Government In A Bind // Japan’s Blockchain Infrastructure Firm THXLAB, Partners with AsiaTokenFund Group: Advancing THXNET. – Web3-aaS Expansion in Asia // India Calls For Formal Talks On WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body Reforms // AAP plans review plea against Sisodia bail rejection //