AAP to stay off Bengaluru meet unless Cong declares stand

The Congress will host the second meeting of the “joint opposition” in Bengaluru on July 17-18 and about two dozen parties have been invited. Among them is the Aam Aadmi Party, which attended the first meeting on June 23 in Patna but skipped the joint press conference. It shot off a letter, indicating that until the Congress and 31 Rajya Sabha members denounce the ordinance, which gives the Centre authority over bureaucrats deputed to the Delhi government, it will be difficult for AAP to participate in the “future meetings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant”.

In a conversation with CNN-News18 on Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Jasmine Shah reiterated this stance, while alleging that the Congress was benefitting the BJP.

The Congress first needs to decide where it stands on this matter and then AAP will take its call, the AAP leader said.

With inputs from News18