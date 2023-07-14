First Day of Prime Day was the Single Largest Sales Day Ever on Amazon, Helping Make This the Biggest Prime Day Event Ever

logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Prime Day 2023 was also the biggest Prime Day event ever for independent sellers, whose sales growth in Amazon’s store outpaced Amazon’s retail business

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 July 2023 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon announced in Seattle that the first day of Prime Day, July 11, was the single largest sales day in company history. Over the course of the two-day shopping event, Prime members purchased more than 375 million items worldwide and saved more than US$2.5 billion on millions of deals across the Amazon store, helping make it the biggest Prime Day event ever.

Amazon’s wide selection is made possible through independent sellers – most of which are small and medium-sized businesses – and this Prime Day was the largest ever for independent sellers in Amazon’s store. Amazon offered more Prime Day deals on small business products than ever before.

“Proud to see Singapore Brands and products were well received on the Amazon’s global stage during Prime Day,” said Anand Palit, Head of Amazon Global Selling, South East Asia. “This year, we have seen entrepreneurs from Singapore actively prepare and participate in worldwide Prime Day, which is a known event within seller community that sellers can participate to raise brand awareness and directly connect with global customers. Amazon Global Selling team in Singapore also started to work with sellers months ago to equip them with knowledge and skills on Prime Day, such as logistics, deals submission etc. Moving forward, the local team in Singapore will continue to explore resources to support and empower Singapore Global Selling sellers, help them expand business worldwide and build global brands.”

“Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events in the US. We see spikes in sales by participating in promotions and Amazon’s shopping events. We are thrilled that our sales this Prime Day averaged five times higher than usual daily sales, thanks to the support of PETITE SIMONE’s loyal customers and new customers that we have reached. We also achieved a remarkable 247% increase in sales compared to last year’s Prime Day. Prime Day is also a great way to promote our new fashion bags and get our brand known by new customers. Our new product launch – the Hazel woven bag received rave reviews, and became the #1 new release women’s tote handbag on Amazon.com,” said Stev Tam, founder of PETITE SIMONE (women’s bag and accessories brand based in Singapore).

Hashtag: #Amazon #Ecommerce #GlobalSelling #Technology

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amazon Global Selling

Amazon Global Selling helps businesses from anywhere in the world to launch a global business, reach Amazon customers around the world and build international brands. Through selling on Amazon online stores, sellers of different types and scale can reach Amazon’s millions of Amazon customers worldwide, including 200 million+ Prime customers in overseas Amazon online stores; and more than five million business and institutional buyers in the USA, Europe, and Japan.

For more information about selling on Amazon, please visit .

